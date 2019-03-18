English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Appreciates 17 Paise to 68.93 Against US Dollar
The marginal 2.44 per cent increase in exports, as well as lower imports of gold and petroleum products in February, significantly narrowed the country's trade deficit to USD 9.6 billion.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 17 paise to 68.93 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday driven by weakening greenback in overseas markets and sustained foreign inflows.
