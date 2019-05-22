English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Appreciates 5 Paise to 69.67 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened almost flat at 69.70 against the dollar and then it strengthened by 5 paise to quote at 69.67 in early trade.
Representative image
New Delhi: The rupee ticked higher by 5 paise to 69.67 against the US dollar Wednesday amid weakness in the greenback and easing crude oil prices. Strong FIIs inflows and higher domestic equity markets also improved sentiments for the rupee, forex dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened almost flat at 69.70 against the dollar and then it strengthened by 5 paise to quote at 69.67 in early trade.
The rupee had appreciated 2 paise to 69.72 against the US dollar in the previous session.
The US currency was trading lower in overseas market as the dollar index was down by 0.04 per cent to 98.02 against its six global rivals.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading lower by 0.55 per cent to 71.78 per barrel.
The BSE Sensex was trading 157.51 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 39,127.31, in early trade. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 30.90 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,740.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,185.44 crore on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.
A report by Goldman Sachs has suggested that the USD/INR would trade near the 69 level in the next three months if the official election outcome bear out the exit poll trends.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened almost flat at 69.70 against the dollar and then it strengthened by 5 paise to quote at 69.67 in early trade.
The rupee had appreciated 2 paise to 69.72 against the US dollar in the previous session.
The US currency was trading lower in overseas market as the dollar index was down by 0.04 per cent to 98.02 against its six global rivals.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading lower by 0.55 per cent to 71.78 per barrel.
The BSE Sensex was trading 157.51 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 39,127.31, in early trade. In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 30.90 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,740.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,185.44 crore on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.
A report by Goldman Sachs has suggested that the USD/INR would trade near the 69 level in the next three months if the official election outcome bear out the exit poll trends.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|791.25
|-2.04
|Just Dial
|737.30
|3.15
|Dewan Housing
|113.65
|-12.58
|Yes Bank
|136.35
|-3.30
|Reliance
|1,352.60
|0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|113.45
|-12.66
|Just Dial
|737.25
|3.67
|Jet Airways
|160.75
|6.63
|Yes Bank
|136.45
|-3.23
|Balkrishna
|33.35
|0.76
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|381.00
|1.75
|ONGC
|177.60
|1.63
|Infosys
|716.35
|0.99
|ICICI Bank
|404.55
|1.10
|Reliance
|1,351.70
|0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|177.55
|1.86
|Infosys
|717.70
|1.20
|ICICI Bank
|404.15
|0.95
|Reliance
|1,352.70
|0.97
|HCL Tech
|1,065.00
|0.76
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|136.35
|-3.30
|IndusInd Bank
|1,408.65
|-2.70
|JSW Steel
|273.00
|-2.29
|Indiabulls Hsg
|791.25
|-2.04
|Tech Mahindra
|758.30
|-1.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|136.45
|-3.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,409.00
|-2.66
|HUL
|1,753.00
|-1.71
|ITC
|300.40
|-1.60
|Tata Steel
|469.35
|-0.88
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
- Anupam Kher Slams Vivek Oberoi for Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Says It Was Shameful
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- 'Anti-Trafficking Activists Should be Like Daenerys Targaryen From Game of Thrones'
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results