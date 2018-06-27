English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee at 19-month Low; Down 30 paise Against US Dollar
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 538.40 crore yesterday, as per provisional data issued by the stock exchanges.
Representative image
Mumbai: The rupee plunged by 30 paise to hit a 19-month low of 68.54 against the US dollar in early trade today on strong month-end dollar demand from importers and banks amid sustained foreign capital outflows.
This is the rupee's lowest level against the greenback since November 29, 2016.
The dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the local unit but a higher opening of the domestic equity markets capped the losses, traders said.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 538.40 crore yesterday, as per provisional data issued by the stock exchanges.
Yesterday, the rupee lost 11 paise to end at 68.24 against the US currency.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 53.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 35,543.89 in opening trade today.
Also Watch
This is the rupee's lowest level against the greenback since November 29, 2016.
The dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the local unit but a higher opening of the domestic equity markets capped the losses, traders said.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 538.40 crore yesterday, as per provisional data issued by the stock exchanges.
Yesterday, the rupee lost 11 paise to end at 68.24 against the US currency.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 53.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 35,543.89 in opening trade today.
Also Watch
-
Walking With The Bakarwals: A 160 km Journey Through The Mountains Of Himalaya
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Walking With The Bakarwals: A 160 km Journey Through The Mountains Of Himalaya
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Friday 22 June , 2018 Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,111.65
|+17.95
|+0.86
|TCS
|1,874.25
|+22.25
|+1.20
|Reliance
|977.10
|-1.85
|-0.19
|Tata Motors
|274.65
|-2.20
|-0.79
|HDFC
|1,930.00
|+14.15
|+0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,875.55
|+22.85
|+1.23
|Wipro
|257.00
|-0.25
|-0.10
|HCL Tech
|924.70
|+15.40
|+1.69
|Tata Motors
|275.00
|-2.35
|-0.85
|Tata Steel
|542.30
|-7.05
|-1.28
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|710.55
|+22.70
|+3.30
|Bharti Infratel
|299.95
|+7.00
|+2.39
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,300.25
|+33.10
|+1.46
|HUL
|1,645.85
|+24.10
|+1.49
|HCL Tech
|924.70
|+14.30
|+1.57
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|277.85
|-21.25
|-7.10
|BPCL
|392.00
|-23.25
|-5.60
|IOC
|158.15
|-8.65
|-5.19
|ICICI Bank
|278.20
|-9.90
|-3.44
|GAIL
|332.65
|-9.10
|-2.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|278.30
|-9.70
|-3.37
|Power Grid Corp
|188.05
|-3.40
|-1.78
|NTPC
|152.90
|-2.35
|-1.51
|Larsen
|1,250.95
|-18.55
|-1.46
|Bharti Airtel
|374.65
|-5.50
|-1.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- FIFA World Cup 2018: New Ball to be Used for Knockout Phase
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics
- Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?