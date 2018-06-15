English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee at 3-Week Low; Down 36 Paise Against US Dollar
Besides, the dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas as the European Central Bank (ECB) pledged to leave interest rates unchanged until mid-2019, weighed on the rupee, traders said.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee plunged by 36 paise to hit a three-week low of 67.98 against the US dollar in early trade today following strong demand for the greenback amid sustained foreign capital outflows.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,372.84 crore yesterday, as per provisional data issued by the stock exchanges.
Yesterday, the rupee had gained 3 paise to end at 67.62 against the US currency, cutting short its two-day decline.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 66.25 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 35,666.07 in early trade today.




Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,840.05
|+52.50
|+2.94
|ICICI Bank
|282.50
|-2.25
|-0.79
|Infosys
|1,281.25
|+41.55
|+3.35
|Reliance
|1,014.20
|+6.25
|+0.62
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,349.85
|+80.45
|+3.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,191.35
|+5.95
|+0.50
|Torrent Pharma
|1,480.30
|+32.90
|+2.27
|Jubilant Food
|2,760.60
|+39.85
|+1.46
|TCS
|1,841.45
|+49.20
|+2.75
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,351.10
|+82.70
|+3.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|611.60
|+23.55
|+4.00
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,349.85
|+80.45
|+3.54
|Infosys
|1,281.25
|+41.55
|+3.35
|TCS
|1,840.05
|+52.50
|+2.94
|UPL
|700.70
|+15.80
|+2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,351.10
|+82.70
|+3.65
|Infosys
|1,280.45
|+41.75
|+3.37
|TCS
|1,841.45
|+49.20
|+2.75
|Sun Pharma
|571.05
|+11.40
|+2.04
|Reliance
|1,013.85
|+6.35
|+0.63
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|237.40
|-7.35
|-3.00
|IOC
|167.75
|-3.80
|-2.22
|UltraTechCement
|3,691.65
|-75.35
|-2.00
|Yes Bank
|330.65
|-6.55
|-1.94
|SBI
|277.45
|-5.15
|-1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|330.55
|-6.45
|-1.91
|SBI
|277.55
|-5.15
|-1.82
|ONGC
|165.45
|-3.05
|-1.81
|Coal India
|279.05
|-4.50
|-1.59
|NTPC
|156.05
|-2.30
|-1.45
