English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee at 69, Raghuram Rajan Says It Has Not Depreciated to a Worrying Level
The rupee on Friday staged a good recovery to end higher by 20 paise at 69.91 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and corporates.
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has said that the rupee has not depreciated to 'too worrying levels', though the government needs to take care of the widening current account deficit (CAD).
The rupee on August 16 had slumped to a life-time low of 70.32 on strong demand for the US dollar.
The rupee on Friday staged a good recovery to end higher by 20 paise at 69.91 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and corporates.
"Well just to be fair, the Indian authorities have brought down the fiscal deficit. What has expanded is the current account deficit. A lot of it driven by higher oil prices," he said.
"The rupee has not depreciated to too worrying levels, its sort dollar strength around the world," Rajan told a TV channel.
Rajan, who was RBI governor for three years till September 2016, said further that this is a time where countries should be focusing on getting the macro stability in order.
"Going into election year, countries like India and Brazil should try their level best to look as good as possible," he said.
On the controversy over back series GDP data which showed that the growth was better during UPA regime, Rajan said: "What we have to do right now is to look forward...its growing at about 7.5 per cent."
India, he added, has to make sure that CAD does not grow out and fiscal stability is maintained.
Replying to a query on rising bad loans, Rajan said there is a need to improve governance in the banks.
"My sense is that whichever new administration comes this will be task number one for them," Rajan, who is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at Chicago Booth School of Business said.
India's trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of USD 18 billion in July, raising concerns on the current account front.
Recently, a top finance ministry official said that the government will meet the fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal but is also expecting some slippage in the CAD on higher crude oil prices.
Also Watch
The rupee on August 16 had slumped to a life-time low of 70.32 on strong demand for the US dollar.
The rupee on Friday staged a good recovery to end higher by 20 paise at 69.91 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by exporters and corporates.
"Well just to be fair, the Indian authorities have brought down the fiscal deficit. What has expanded is the current account deficit. A lot of it driven by higher oil prices," he said.
"The rupee has not depreciated to too worrying levels, its sort dollar strength around the world," Rajan told a TV channel.
Rajan, who was RBI governor for three years till September 2016, said further that this is a time where countries should be focusing on getting the macro stability in order.
"Going into election year, countries like India and Brazil should try their level best to look as good as possible," he said.
On the controversy over back series GDP data which showed that the growth was better during UPA regime, Rajan said: "What we have to do right now is to look forward...its growing at about 7.5 per cent."
India, he added, has to make sure that CAD does not grow out and fiscal stability is maintained.
Replying to a query on rising bad loans, Rajan said there is a need to improve governance in the banks.
"My sense is that whichever new administration comes this will be task number one for them," Rajan, who is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at Chicago Booth School of Business said.
India's trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of USD 18 billion in July, raising concerns on the current account front.
Recently, a top finance ministry official said that the government will meet the fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal but is also expecting some slippage in the CAD on higher crude oil prices.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
The World's Senior Citizens
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 The World's Senior Citizens
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|426.15
|-70.55
|-14.20
|Axis Bank
|639.90
|+8.15
|+1.29
|Reliance
|1,277.50
|+8.05
|+0.63
|Yes Bank
|374.20
|-14.40
|-3.71
|ICICI Bank
|330.15
|-7.05
|-2.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|431.50
|-66.20
|-13.30
|Mahindra CIE
|257.90
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Infosys
|1,379.95
|-19.25
|-1.38
|Bombay Burmah
|1,925.45
|-34.80
|-1.78
|Indiabulls Real
|145.05
|-0.25
|-0.17
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|224.05
|+9.25
|+4.31
|ONGC
|174.75
|+2.85
|+1.66
|Grasim
|1,060.30
|+14.75
|+1.41
|Axis Bank
|639.90
|+8.15
|+1.29
|Zee Entertain
|510.35
|+4.75
|+0.94
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|374.20
|-14.40
|-3.71
|Titan Company
|885.35
|-26.55
|-2.91
|Hero Motocorp
|3,212.30
|-72.45
|-2.21
|ICICI Bank
|330.15
|-7.05
|-2.09
|Adani Ports
|376.75
|-7.75
|-2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|374.65
|-13.65
|-3.52
|Hero Motocorp
|3,212.60
|-68.30
|-2.08
|ICICI Bank
|330.10
|-6.80
|-2.02
|Adani Ports
|376.20
|-7.60
|-1.98
|IndusInd Bank
|1,927.25
|-30.65
|-1.57
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Turns Out the Rumour is True: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pics
- ATM Guard Who Teaches Slum Kids in Dehradun is Going Viral for All the Right Reasons
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...