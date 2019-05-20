Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Rupee, Bonds Rally as Exit Polls Suggest Clean Sweep for NDA; Stocks in Focus for Flows

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 69.49/50 per dollar at 0343 GMT, after rising to 69.3550 earlier, making it up 1.2 percent on the day.

Reuters

Updated:May 20, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee, Bonds Rally as Exit Polls Suggest Clean Sweep for NDA; Stocks in Focus for Flows
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee and bonds rallied at market opening on Monday after exit polls suggested the election will give a clear mandate for the ruling party led coalition.

But traders said market gains would be kept in check ahead of the vote counting on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to return to power with an even bigger majority in parliament after a mammoth general election that ended on Sunday, exit polls showed, a far better showing than expected in recent weeks.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 69.49/50 per dollar at 0343 GMT, after rising to 69.3550 earlier, making it up 1.2 percent on the day. The gain, if sustained, would be the highest since December.

The rupee had closed Friday at 70.22. Further gains in the rupee will also depend on flows into the stock markets.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.30 percent, down 6 basis points on the day after briefly falling to a low of 7.28 percent.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,886.84 +956.07 ( +2.52%)

NIFTY 50

11,689.90 +282.75 ( +2.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 317.00 0.40
Reliance 1,314.25 3.70
ICICI Bank 413.35 6.07
Maruti Suzuki 7,023.00 4.71
Yes Bank 140.00 4.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,265.85 0.68
SBI 340.45 6.74
HDFC Life 395.00 3.27
Larsen 1,355.00 1.35
Yes Bank 134.55 -2.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 762.60 5.45
M&M 661.50 6.75
SBI 340.35 6.61
Grasim 828.95 1.08
ICICI Bank 389.70 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 340.00 6.60
ICICI Bank 412.00 5.56
M&M 621.25 2.38
Larsen 1,428.55 4.89
Tata Steel 481.05 2.45
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 140.00 4.36
Dr Reddys Labs 2,592.00 -5.57
Vedanta 167.50 4.07
Hindalco 195.75 2.11
Infosys 716.65 -1.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 717.35 -0.89
Bajaj Auto 2,994.05 -1.57
TCS 2,102.45 0.29
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram