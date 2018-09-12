GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Rupee Collapses to All-Time Low of 72.91. Wealthy NRIs, Hiking Rates Among Options Before RBI Now

Approaching NRIs and hiking benchmark rates are among some options before the RBI and the Centre to stabilise the rupee.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2018, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Collapses to All-Time Low of 72.91. Wealthy NRIs, Hiking Rates Among Options Before RBI Now
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
New Delhi: The rupee has been reaching new lows every day. Early trade numbers on Wednesday positioned the Indian currency further down to 72.91 against the dollar.

The burgeoning problem of currency is coupled with India’s current-account deficit at a five-year high, elevated oil prices and an emerging-market sell-off. This has resulted in the rupee becoming the worst performing currency in Asia, registering a year-on-year fall of almost 13 percent.

At this time of economic turmoil, pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take stringent action is multiplying by the day. The Centre has written to the apex bank seeking “aggressive steps” for curbing rates. The central bank has already raised interest rates twice since June and depleted billions of dollars to bolster the currency, but with little success.

Problems for India’s rupee are far from over. Soon-to-be-released trade data is likely to portray further widening gap in its trade deficit. The US Federal Reserve is also expected to hike interest rates this month. Due to reasons such as these DBS Bank Ltd. is predicting the currency will weaken as low as 75 per dollar.

The solution, however, is not easy. In order for India to close its trade deficit gap, it needs to reduce imports. Now, imports can only be discouraged if they become costlier. Under normal circumstances, imports can only become dearer when costs rise, that is, when importers pay more money to import the same quantity of goods. This can be only happen when the dollar rates go up, that is the rupee falls, which is the case now.

Let’s have a look at what the RBI and the Centre can do in order to curb rates without raising inflation and worsening trade and capital account deficit:

Convincing NRIs

Non-residential Indians have come to rescue the rupee several times in 1998, 2000 and more recently, in 2013. The Centre is considering the option again. Wealthy NRIs are asked to replenish foreign-currency reserves to take pressure off the Indian currency.

Rate Hike

One of the most common and obvious recourse is for the RBI to its benchmark rates. The central bank raised its rates to a two-year high of 6.5 percent last month and is likely to follow through with more policy tightening in the coming months, pricing in the swap markets show.

The six-member monetary policy committee will make its next rate decision on October 5.

Curtailing Imports

In order to close the trade deficit gap, India can adopt the policy of raising import tarrif. As Indonesia did recently, India can rely on higher duties to curtail imports.

Market Intervention

The RBI intervenes regularly in the foreign-exchange market to smooth volatility. The intervention has taken a toll on foreign exchange reserves. From a record USD 426 billion in mid-April, reserves have fallen to $ 400 billion in August, according to data analysed by Bloomberg.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,717.96 +304.83 ( +0.81%)

Nifty 50

11,369.90 +82.40 ( +0.73%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,252.50 +14.80 +1.20
Axis Bank 635.45 -14.70 -2.26
Yes Bank 314.30 -2.30 -0.73
Sun Pharma 649.90 +19.50 +3.09
Bajaj Finance 2,594.00 -6.75 -0.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,529.30 +4.25 +0.17
Eicher Motors 28,819.30 +690.60 +2.46
Reliance 1,252.70 +14.25 +1.15
ITC 306.50 +9.25 +3.11
Colgate 1,105.90 +8.25 +0.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.80 +6.90 +3.69
ITC 306.80 +9.60 +3.23
Adani Ports 376.05 +11.40 +3.13
Sun Pharma 649.90 +19.50 +3.09
Hindalco 237.90 +6.30 +2.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.20 +6.35 +3.40
Adani Ports 376.15 +11.45 +3.14
ITC 306.50 +9.25 +3.11
Sun Pharma 649.85 +18.80 +2.98
HUL 1,627.95 +36.50 +2.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 635.45 -14.70 -2.26
Tata Motors 262.40 -4.90 -1.83
HPCL 240.40 -3.30 -1.35
BPCL 334.15 -3.90 -1.15
ICICI Bank 322.90 -3.65 -1.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 635.55 -14.95 -2.30
Tata Motors 262.65 -4.55 -1.70
Bharti Airtel 375.00 -4.85 -1.28
ICICI Bank 323.10 -3.50 -1.07
Yes Bank 314.45 -2.25 -0.71
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...