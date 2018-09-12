GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Collapses to Lifetime Low of 72.91 Against Dollar

The domestic currency was quoting 22 paise lower at a fresh record low of 72.91 against the US dollar in morning trade amid surging crude oil prices and uanabated foreign fund outflows.

Updated:September 12, 2018, 2:42 PM IST
Mumbai: The rupee Wednesday collapsed to a lifetime low of 72.91 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market.

The domestic currency was quoting 22 paise lower at a fresh record low of 72.91 against the US dollar in morning trade amid surging crude oil prices and uanabated foreign fund outflows.

Escalating trade war concerns, consistent dollar demand from banks and importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, kept the rupee under pressure, dealers said.

On Tuesday, after scaling a historic low of 72.74, the local unit, finally settled day at 72.69, showing a loss of 24 paise, or 0.33 per cent.

Brent crude gained 0.35 per cent to quote at USD 79.34 a barrel. It had surged over 2 per cent in Tuesday's trade.

Sentiment was also hurt by sustained capital outflows, they added.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex was up by 133.29 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 37,546.42 in the opening deals.



S&P BSE Sensex

37,717.96 +304.83 ( +0.81%)

Nifty 50

11,369.90 +82.40 ( +0.73%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,252.50 +14.80 +1.20
Axis Bank 635.45 -14.70 -2.26
Yes Bank 314.30 -2.30 -0.73
Sun Pharma 649.90 +19.50 +3.09
Bajaj Finance 2,594.00 -6.75 -0.26
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,529.30 +4.25 +0.17
Eicher Motors 28,819.30 +690.60 +2.46
Reliance 1,252.70 +14.25 +1.15
ITC 306.50 +9.25 +3.11
Colgate 1,105.90 +8.25 +0.75
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.80 +6.90 +3.69
ITC 306.80 +9.60 +3.23
Adani Ports 376.05 +11.40 +3.13
Sun Pharma 649.90 +19.50 +3.09
Hindalco 237.90 +6.30 +2.72
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.20 +6.35 +3.40
Adani Ports 376.15 +11.45 +3.14
ITC 306.50 +9.25 +3.11
Sun Pharma 649.85 +18.80 +2.98
HUL 1,627.95 +36.50 +2.29
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 635.45 -14.70 -2.26
Tata Motors 262.40 -4.90 -1.83
HPCL 240.40 -3.30 -1.35
BPCL 334.15 -3.90 -1.15
ICICI Bank 322.90 -3.65 -1.12
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 635.55 -14.95 -2.30
Tata Motors 262.65 -4.55 -1.70
Bharti Airtel 375.00 -4.85 -1.28
ICICI Bank 323.10 -3.50 -1.07
Yes Bank 314.45 -2.25 -0.71
