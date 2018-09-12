English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Collapses to Lifetime Low of 72.91 Against Dollar
The domestic currency was quoting 22 paise lower at a fresh record low of 72.91 against the US dollar in morning trade amid surging crude oil prices and uanabated foreign fund outflows.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee Wednesday collapsed to a lifetime low of 72.91 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market.
The domestic currency was quoting 22 paise lower at a fresh record low of 72.91 against the US dollar in morning trade amid surging crude oil prices and uanabated foreign fund outflows.
Escalating trade war concerns, consistent dollar demand from banks and importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, kept the rupee under pressure, dealers said.
On Tuesday, after scaling a historic low of 72.74, the local unit, finally settled day at 72.69, showing a loss of 24 paise, or 0.33 per cent.
Brent crude gained 0.35 per cent to quote at USD 79.34 a barrel. It had surged over 2 per cent in Tuesday's trade.
Sentiment was also hurt by sustained capital outflows, they added.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex was up by 133.29 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 37,546.42 in the opening deals.
The domestic currency was quoting 22 paise lower at a fresh record low of 72.91 against the US dollar in morning trade amid surging crude oil prices and uanabated foreign fund outflows.
Escalating trade war concerns, consistent dollar demand from banks and importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, kept the rupee under pressure, dealers said.
On Tuesday, after scaling a historic low of 72.74, the local unit, finally settled day at 72.69, showing a loss of 24 paise, or 0.33 per cent.
Brent crude gained 0.35 per cent to quote at USD 79.34 a barrel. It had surged over 2 per cent in Tuesday's trade.
Sentiment was also hurt by sustained capital outflows, they added.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex was up by 133.29 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 37,546.42 in the opening deals.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,252.50
|+14.80
|+1.20
|Axis Bank
|635.45
|-14.70
|-2.26
|Yes Bank
|314.30
|-2.30
|-0.73
|Sun Pharma
|649.90
|+19.50
|+3.09
|Bajaj Finance
|2,594.00
|-6.75
|-0.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,529.30
|+4.25
|+0.17
|Eicher Motors
|28,819.30
|+690.60
|+2.46
|Reliance
|1,252.70
|+14.25
|+1.15
|ITC
|306.50
|+9.25
|+3.11
|Colgate
|1,105.90
|+8.25
|+0.75
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|193.80
|+6.90
|+3.69
|ITC
|306.80
|+9.60
|+3.23
|Adani Ports
|376.05
|+11.40
|+3.13
|Sun Pharma
|649.90
|+19.50
|+3.09
|Hindalco
|237.90
|+6.30
|+2.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|193.20
|+6.35
|+3.40
|Adani Ports
|376.15
|+11.45
|+3.14
|ITC
|306.50
|+9.25
|+3.11
|Sun Pharma
|649.85
|+18.80
|+2.98
|HUL
|1,627.95
|+36.50
|+2.29
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|635.45
|-14.70
|-2.26
|Tata Motors
|262.40
|-4.90
|-1.83
|HPCL
|240.40
|-3.30
|-1.35
|BPCL
|334.15
|-3.90
|-1.15
|ICICI Bank
|322.90
|-3.65
|-1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|635.55
|-14.95
|-2.30
|Tata Motors
|262.65
|-4.55
|-1.70
|Bharti Airtel
|375.00
|-4.85
|-1.28
|ICICI Bank
|323.10
|-3.50
|-1.07
|Yes Bank
|314.45
|-2.25
|-0.71
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kesari First Poster: Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute to the Martyrs of Saragarhi; See Pics
- Bigg Boss 12: 5 Pairs We Desperately Want to See on Salman Khan's Show
- Virat Kohli Signed as Brand Ambassador by Hero MotoCorp
- A La Carte Arbitration Does not Exist, Says Carlos Ramos, Umpire Who Pulled Up Serena Williams
- Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy Shock Olympic Silver Medallists at Japan Open
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...