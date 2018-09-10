GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Rupee Could Get Significantly Undervalued if it Keeps Falling at This Rate: Raghuram Rajan

In an interview to CNBC TV18, Rajan said it was important for the RBI to continue to give signal that it would keep inflation under check as he hoped that the rupee would not go in for a free fall.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2018, 11:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Could Get Significantly Undervalued if it Keeps Falling at This Rate: Raghuram Rajan
File picture of Raghuram Rajan
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan warned that the rupee could get significantly undervalued if it keeps falling at the current rate.

The rupee crashed below the 72-mark to end at a life-low of 72.45 against the US dollar on growing fears of contagion from an emerging-market rout and escalation of a global trade war.

Heavy speculative dollar demand along with panic among importers sent the domestic currency tumbling by a sharp 94 paise to hit a historic low of 72.67 in mid-morning trade, triggering the central bank intervention to defend the currency.

In an interview to CNBC TV18, Rajan said it was important for the RBI to continue to give signal that it would keep inflation under check as he hoped that the rupee would not go in for a free fall.

"It is very important that RBI continues to signal as it has done so far on its concern about keeping inflation on track, about raising interest rate whenever appropriate, to fulfil its inflation objective ... that gives investors confidence that rupee is not going to go in for free fall because ultimately inflation will be in control ...," he said.

He said it was a temporary illusion that developed countries are growing strongly that was driving the growth of the dollar, but in reality, much of the global growth comes from emerging markets.

He said the developed markets would also crack if the emerging markets slow down.

Nevertheless, Rajan said he has little confidence that the US administration recognises trade interlinkages and said policy would only get tighter as the Federal Reserve would continue to raise rates.

On suggestions of NRI bonds to check rupee depreciation against the US dollar, Rajan remained non-committal, but said they are "weapons you have in the armoury". The RBI has increased the key lending rate twice in the recent past on inflationary concerns.

The government has tasked the RBI to contain inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of +/- 2 per cent.

Rajan also said India has to pay attention to the aggregate fiscal deficit, as state governments have increased their fiscal deficits. "The fact that India is growing quite strongly gives some positive but in general we have to pay attention," he said.

Rajan also stressed that India cannot "afford an election year budget" going forward given the kind of turmoil is there in the financial market. "It has to be a responsible one," he added.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,922.17 -467.65 ( -1.22%)

Nifty 50

11,438.10 -151.00 ( -1.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 651.75 +6.20 +0.96
Yes Bank 323.65 +0.25 +0.08
Reliance 1,255.85 -22.75 -1.78
Aurobindo Pharm 795.95 -4.90 -0.61
Lupin 944.40 -15.00 -1.56
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,883.80 -41.10 -2.14
UPL 703.80 -9.40 -1.32
Axis Bank 651.55 +6.40 +0.99
Godrej Consumer 1,299.30 -39.70 -2.96
Zee Entertain 471.70 +2.15 +0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,088.70 +14.75 +1.37
Axis Bank 651.75 +6.20 +0.96
Zee Entertain 472.75 +2.35 +0.50
Cipla 668.05 +3.30 +0.50
GAIL 377.70 +0.50 +0.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 651.55 +6.40 +0.99
Wipro 324.90 +0.85 +0.26
Yes Bank 323.75 +0.30 +0.09
TCS 2,081.20 +1.50 +0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,615.65 -128.55 -4.68
Indiabulls Hsg 1,161.25 -51.50 -4.25
Sun Pharma 638.00 -26.25 -3.95
Bajaj Finserv 6,347.45 -252.65 -3.83
M&M 937.35 -36.35 -3.73
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 639.50 -24.70 -3.72
M&M 938.00 -35.45 -3.64
Vedanta 223.10 -7.95 -3.44
IndusInd Bank 1,828.60 -47.65 -2.54
SBI 285.00 -6.85 -2.35
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...