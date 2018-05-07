GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Cracks 67-Mark vs USD in Late Morning Deals

The rupee opened higher at 66.82 as against last Friday's closing level of 66.87 per dollar at the inter-bank foreign exchange in Mumbai, even as domestic markets witnessed sudden bouts of volatility.

PTI

Updated:May 7, 2018, 1:02 PM IST
Image for representation
Mumbai, Maharashtra: The rupee dropped 20 paise to hit 15-month lows of 67.07 against the American currency in late morning deals today on sustained dollar demand from importers and banks amid a sharp rise in the greenback overseas.

The domestic unit witnessed sudden bouts of volatility as it spiralled down to a low of 67.08 before quoting at 67.07 at 1025 hrs. The rupee last quoted at 67.01 on February 17, 2017.

The Indian unit hovered between 66.78 and 67.08 during morning deals. Continued selling by foreign investors in local equity and bond markets affected sentiment at the forex market here, a dealer said.

Meanwhile, the US dollar stayed near its 2018 peak at four-month highs against a basket of currencies in early Asian trade, a day after US jobs and wages data did little to temper perceptions of strength in the American economy.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading higher by 112.05 points or 0.32 percent at 35,027.43 at 1100 hrs.

S&P BSE Sensex

35,208.14 +292.76 ( +0.84%)

Nifty 50

10,715.50 +97.25 ( +0.92%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 240.25 +65.60 +37.56
TCS 3,420.95 -59.80 -1.72
ICICI Bank 289.80 +6.95 +2.46
Wockhardt 740.80 -61.90 -7.71
HDFC 1,918.70 +8.35 +0.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 240.70 +66.15 +37.90
Power Grid Corp 209.75 +2.00 +0.96
Wockhardt 740.10 -62.75 -7.82
HDFC Bank 1,979.75 -8.10 -0.41
SBI 246.50 +4.55 +1.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 343.80 +14.05 +4.26
M&M 885.60 +31.30 +3.66
Axis Bank 536.10 +15.80 +3.04
Hindalco 237.85 +6.50 +2.81
Tata Steel 596.45 +15.70 +2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 885.60 +31.40 +3.68
Axis Bank 534.95 +14.65 +2.82
Tata Steel 595.95 +14.65 +2.52
ICICI Bank 289.40 +6.50 +2.30
Reliance 971.85 +17.95 +1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 773.90 -21.70 -2.73
Dr Reddys Labs 2,069.50 -37.10 -1.76
TCS 3,420.95 -59.80 -1.72
Coal India 267.40 -3.90 -1.44
Cipla 591.05 -5.95 -1.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,068.85 -36.95 -1.75
TCS 3,427.70 -53.15 -1.53
Coal India 267.65 -4.10 -1.51
Sun Pharma 513.55 -5.20 -1.00
HDFC Bank 1,979.75 -8.10 -0.41
See all Top Losers »

