Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Rupee Crashes to Over 2-month Low on Foreign Fund Outflows

Domestic investors kept weighing weak cues from global markets amid uncertainties around US-China trade tariff deal. Also, sustained foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Crashes to Over 2-month Low on Foreign Fund Outflows
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee Monday fell sharply by 59 paise to close at nearly two-and-a-half-month-low of 70.51 against the US currency due to persistent foreign fund outflows and renewed worries over rising crude oil prices.

An unabated sell-off in domestic equity markets also weighed on the domestic currency, forex dealers said.

The rupee opened sharply lower at 70.16 and fell further to touch over two-month low of 70.53 at the interbank foreign exchange market as oil prices rose over 1 per cent in global markets.

The local unit finally settled at 70.51, down by 59 paise over its previous close. The rupee had on Friday closed at 69.92 against the US dollar.

"Indian rupee plunges along with other emerging market currencies amid concerns of a drawn-out trade war.

"Sovereign bonds edged higher due to a contraction in factory output and expectations of inflation staying below the target. This could force RBI to look for the Interest rate cut options in upcoming policy meet. Rise of more than 1.5 per cent in crude prices and heavy selling in domestic equity markets also weighed on rupee during today's trade," said VK Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.57 per cent to USD 71.73 per barrel due to simmering tensions in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia said Monday that its two oil tankers were among the commercial vessels that were damaged in "sabotage" attacks in the Gulf. The UAE on Sunday said that four commercial vessels were attacked near bunkering hub Fujairah.

Domestic investors kept weighing weak cues from global markets amid uncertainties around US-China trade tariff deal. Also, sustained foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in the capital markets, offloading shares worth Rs 1,056.01 crore Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

Stock markets fell for a ninth session in a row due to a sustained sell-off with the BSE Sensex crashing over 372 points and the NSE Nifty diving nearly 130 points.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 97.28.
"
Many emerging currencies weakened in the day despite positive news flow of US-China trade talks and US jobs reports allaying global growth fears. This suggests market participants have already priced in these news snippets and look to book profits in riskier assets, which are likely more sensitive to any downside," said Rajesh Cheruvu, Chief Investment Officer, WGC Wealth.

Meanwhile, Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.9212 and for rupee/euro at 78.4884. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.9269 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.72.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,090.82 -372.17 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,148.20 -130.70 ( -1.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 306.90 -0.37
ITC 289.30 -2.84
Reliance 1,232.05 -1.53
Sun Pharma 398.10 -9.06
Yes Bank 154.70 -5.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sunteck Realty 434.25 -1.63
Sun Pharma 396.85 -9.39
Reliance 1,230.85 -1.57
Yes Bank 154.85 -5.58
Axis Bank 732.35 -0.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 265.45 1.22
Titan Company 1,144.70 1.11
Tech Mahindra 817.30 1.10
HDFC 1,952.90 1.10
HUL 1,702.00 0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,951.70 1.06
HUL 1,701.75 0.87
Infosys 720.05 0.56
Bajaj Finance 2,928.55 0.24
Coal India 242.10 0.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 398.10 -9.06
Eicher Motors 18,751.75 -7.87
Zee Entertain 342.05 -7.85
Indiabulls Hsg 659.05 -5.59
Yes Bank 154.70 -5.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 396.85 -9.39
Yes Bank 154.85 -5.58
Tata Steel 471.60 -3.22
IndusInd Bank 1,394.50 -3.20
Tata Motors 180.25 -3.09
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram