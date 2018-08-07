GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Declines 5 Paise, Hits 2-week Low Against US Dollar

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 184.98 points, or 0.49 per cent, to quote an all-time high of 37,876.87 in opening trade on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2018, 9:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Declines 5 Paise, Hits 2-week Low Against US Dollar
Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by another 5 paise to trade at fresh two-week low of 68.93 against the US dollar in early session on Tuesday due to increased demand for the American currency from importers as global trade war concerns rise.

The dollar's gains against other currencies on escalating trade war worries between the United States and China, also impacted the rupee sentiment, currency dealers said.

They said, a higher opening of the domestic equity market, however, capped the rupee's losses.

On Monday, the rupee dropped by 28 paise to end at 68.88 against the US dollar on frantic demand for the US currency from importers and corporates.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 184.98 points, or 0.49 per cent, to quote an all-time high of 37,876.87 in opening trade on Tuesday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,715.51 +23.62 ( +0.06%)

Nifty 50

11,396.85 +9.75 ( +0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 589.95 -6.85 -1.15
PNB 88.40 -1.65 -1.83
SBI 308.00 -0.50 -0.16
HDFC AMC 1,784.00 -31.95 -1.76
ICICI Bank 314.30 -0.80 -0.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC AMC 1,784.45 -30.70 -1.69
PNB 88.40 -1.75 -1.94
Aditya Birla F 179.00 -0.35 -0.20
Vakrangee 65.60 +9.75 +17.46
Axis Bank 590.50 -6.00 -1.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,426.85 +29.45 +2.11
Titan Company 917.50 +15.85 +1.76
Grasim 1,016.00 +16.60 +1.66
Yes Bank 383.55 +5.65 +1.50
Tata Steel 562.25 +9.00 +1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,425.00 +28.20 +2.02
Yes Bank 384.00 +6.65 +1.76
Tata Steel 561.45 +8.05 +1.45
Kotak Mahindra 1,296.65 +14.30 +1.12
Maruti Suzuki 9,378.00 +90.65 +0.98
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 373.45 -23.90 -6.01
Coal India 276.95 -6.20 -2.19
HPCL 289.50 -4.60 -1.56
BPCL 395.25 -5.75 -1.43
UPL 647.85 -8.25 -1.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 373.65 -24.10 -6.06
Coal India 277.00 -5.85 -2.07
Axis Bank 590.45 -6.05 -1.01
Bharti Airtel 383.75 -2.45 -0.63
Reliance 1,182.15 -9.35 -0.78
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...