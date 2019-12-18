Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
2-min read

Rupee Defies Strong Dollar Current and Ends Marginally up at 70.97

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 71.08 then fell further to 71.12 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 14 paise over its previous closing.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Defies Strong Dollar Current and Ends Marginally up at 70.97
Representative Image (Reuters).

Mumbai: The rupee rebounded from early lows to close marginally up at 70.97 against the US dollar on Wednesday helped by a record-breaking run in equity markets and weak crude oil prices.

A stronger dollar in overseas markets after solid US economic data had weighed on the rupee sentiment in early trade, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 71.08 then fell further to 71.12 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 14 paise over its previous closing.

Stock markets extending the record-breaking run for the second day, forex inflows and weaker crude oil price helped the rupee defy the dollar pressure and restrict losses.

The domestic unit closed at 70.97 to the US dollar, marginally up by 1 paise over the previous close.

The US dollar strengthened against major global currencies after solid US industrial output and housing data dashed hopes a rate cut anytime soon. Industrial output recovered strongly in November after the end of the strike by General Motors auto workers.

Losses in the pound also supported the dollar gains. The pound erased its election gains on fears that the UK may exit the EU without a deal as Britain set a deadline of December 2020 for a trade deal with the bloc.

The US dollar index was up 0.16 per cent at 97.37 in spot markets.

Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities said, "US Industrial production data supported the dollar as it rose to 1.1% in November from 0.9% fall in the previous month. Additionally, crude oil prices sneaking towards USD 66 a barrel, supported dollar demand as importers worry about higher outflow in buying oil. Rupee can inch down towards 71.20-71.25 in coming sessions".

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs for the second straight on Wednesday following a global rally in equity markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 206.40 points, or 0.50 per cent, up at its all-time closing high of 41,558.57 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 56.65 points, or 0.47 per cent, to its record closing high of 12,221.65.

According to provisional exchanges data, foreign investors put in Rs 1,836.81 crore on a net basis in capital markets on Wednesday. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.71 per cent on Wednesday.

Brent crude dropped 0.40 per cent to USD 64.89 per barrel in spot trade.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.9687 and for rupee/euro at 79.1008. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 94.2242 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.78.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,221.65 +56.65 ( +0.47%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,167.75 0.13
Tata Steel 444.75 1.22
HDFC 2,445.15 0.62
HDFC Bank 1,292.35 1.67
Tata Motors 174.80 -3.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,778.05 1.88
Tata Steel 444.60 1.16
HDFC 2,446.85 0.66
Future Retail 342.95 2.22
Bharti Airtel 438.20 -0.40
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 522.65 3.32
Sun Pharma 439.75 2.49
JSW Steel 264.40 2.10
Asian Paints 1,778.45 1.89
ITC 245.15 1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 522.90 3.37
Sun Pharma 439.90 2.53
Asian Paints 1,778.05 1.88
ITC 245.20 1.70
HDFC Bank 1,292.35 1.58
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 174.80 -3.00
GAIL 117.35 -2.05
Grasim 754.20 -1.90
SBI 326.95 -1.79
Yes Bank 46.75 -1.79
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TML-D 73.05 -3.18
Tata Motors 174.70 -3.05
HUL 1,929.25 -1.79
SBI 326.90 -1.79
Yes Bank 46.75 -1.79
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram