Rupee Depreciates 8 Paise vs US Dollar in Opening Trade

On Thursday, the rupee had closed 15 paise higher at 66.75 against the US dollar on dollar selling by exporters.

PTI

Updated:April 27, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
Rupee Depreciates 8 Paise vs US Dollar in Opening Trade
An Indian Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 8 paise to 66.83 against the dollar in opening trade on Friday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market largely on month-end demand for the US currency from importers amid sustained foreign capital outflows.

Forex dealers said month-end demand from banks and importers weighed on the rupee but domestic equity markets opening with gains and the US dollar trading weak against some currencies in global markets, limited the fall.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed 15 paise higher at 66.75 against the US dollar on dollar selling by exporters.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 179.60 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 34,893.20 in early deals.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
