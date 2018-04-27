English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Depreciates 8 Paise vs US Dollar in Opening Trade
On Thursday, the rupee had closed 15 paise higher at 66.75 against the US dollar on dollar selling by exporters.
An Indian Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 8 paise to 66.83 against the dollar in opening trade on Friday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market largely on month-end demand for the US currency from importers amid sustained foreign capital outflows.
Forex dealers said month-end demand from banks and importers weighed on the rupee but domestic equity markets opening with gains and the US dollar trading weak against some currencies in global markets, limited the fall.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 179.60 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 34,893.20 in early deals.
