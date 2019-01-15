LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Depreciates by 10 paise Against Dollar, Falling Below 71 Mark

The strength of the dollar, sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices weighed on the domestic unit.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Depreciates by 10 paise Against Dollar, Falling Below 71 Mark
Image for representation: REUTERS
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 10 paise and fell below the 71 per dollar mark in opening trade on Tuesday amid strengthening greenback, sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at Rs 70.79 then fell further to 71.02 against the American currency, down by 10 paise over its previous closing price.

In highly volatile trade, the local currency also touched a high of 70.75 per US dollar, showing a rise of 17 paise over its last close.

The rupee on Monday plunged 43 paise to close at nearly one-month low of 70.92 against the US dollar.

Foreign funds pulled out Rs 732.46 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 527.49 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading with gains of 296.15 points, or 0.83 per cent to quote at 35,149.71 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,785.25, up 47.65 points, or 0.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading lower at 59.68 per barrel higher by 1.17 per cent.

Forex traders said the strength of the US dollar against other currencies weighed on the domestic unit. On the other hand, heavy buying in domestic equities supported the rupee.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,318.33 +464.77 ( +1.30%)

NIFTY 50

10,886.80 +149.20 ( +1.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.00 3.92
TCS 1,867.80 3.01
Infosys 726.60 3.52
Jet Airways 293.70 -0.25
Reliance 1,129.65 3.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 372.55 -0.23
Yes Bank 202.95 3.86
Jet Airways 294.40 0.00
NTPC 145.80 0.38
HUL 1,787.65 1.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 329.80 5.52
Yes Bank 203.00 3.92
Tech Mahindra 706.25 3.88
Infosys 726.60 3.52
HPCL 241.55 3.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 202.95 3.86
Infosys 726.55 3.66
Reliance 1,129.55 3.02
Vedanta 198.60 2.87
TCS 1,864.20 2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,355.15 -0.72
ICICI Bank 372.75 -0.16
Bharti Infratel 279.75 -0.12
GAIL 324.55 -0.11
Power Grid Corp 192.45 -0.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 372.55 -0.23
Power Grid Corp 192.40 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram