Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Depreciates by 8 Paise to 71.34 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Weakness in the US dollar against other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices supported the domestic unit and capped the fall.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Depreciates by 8 Paise to 71.34 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative Image (Reuters).

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated 8 paise to 71.34 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday tracking uncertainty over the US-China trade deal and subdued opening of the domestic equity market.

However, weakness in the US dollar against other currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices supported the domestic unit and capped the fall. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.36 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 8 paise over its previous closing.

On Friday, the local unit had closed an over three-week low of 71.28 against the US dollar. Domestic bourses opened on a weak note on Monday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 126.40 points down at 40,197.21 and Nifty slipping 28.50 points to 11,879.65 ahead of the release of monthly industrial production data.

Foreign institutional investors purchased shares shares worth Rs 932.20 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.01 per cent to 98.34.

Crude oil benchmark, Brent Futures, eased 0.86 per cent to USD 61.97 per barrel. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.55 per cent in morning trade.

On the global front, US President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese imports, dampening recent optimism for a major de-escalation in the US-China trade war.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,903.35 -4.80 ( -0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.55 2.32
Indiabulls Hsg 247.95 2.61
ICICI Bank 488.80 -0.13
Bank of Baroda 97.60 4.05
IRCTC 919.65 4.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.60 2.32
Indiabulls Hsg 248.00 2.56
IRCTC 919.25 4.79
Bank of Baroda 97.55 4.00
HDFC AMC 3,292.10 3.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.60 2.39
Zee Entertain 289.80 0.80
IOC 135.05 0.75
BPCL 506.20 0.69
Tata Motors 169.90 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.55 2.25
Bharti Airtel 370.60 0.42
Tata Motors 170.00 0.50
NTPC 117.95 0.51
ONGC 139.05 0.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 409.55 -2.97
Cipla 454.95 -1.63
Grasim 761.80 -1.58
HCL Tech 1,139.65 -0.91
Bharti Infratel 215.95 -1.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 409.50 -2.92
HCL Tech 1,139.15 -0.95
Vedanta 154.00 -0.96
Coal India 208.00 -0.62
TCS 2,113.00 -0.80
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram