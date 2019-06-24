Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Does U-turn, Rises 23 Paise to 69.35 Against US Dollar

Forex traders said the uptick in the rupee assumes significance amid brent above $65 per barrel, foreign fund outflows and resignation of RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Does U-turn, Rises 23 Paise to 69.35 Against US Dollar
Image for representative purposes only.
Loading...

Mumbai: After opening on a weak note, the rupee recovered the lost ground and finally settled 23 paise higher at 69.35 to the US dollar amid the weakening of the greenback against major currencies.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility. The local unit opened at 69.58 a dollar and touched a low of 69.60 and high of 69.34 during the day.

The local unit finally closed at 69.35 against the American currency, registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 69.58 against the US dollar.

"Sustained weakness in the Dollar Index could be the prime reason for strength in the domestic currency," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.22 per cent to 96.00.

Forex traders said the uptick in the rupee assumes significance amid brent above $65 per barrel, foreign fund outflows and resignation of RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.14 per cent to trade at USD 65.11 per barrel.

"Globally, the OPEC meet on Tuesday and the US-Saudi-Iran triumvirate will dictate crude oil dynamics which in turn will dictate INR fluctuations," WGC Wealth Chief Investment Officer Rajesh Cheruvu said.

Foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 207.33 crore on a net basis on Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.85 per cent Monday.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark index settled 71.53 points, or 0.18 per cent, lower at 39,122.96. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 24.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,699.65.

Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.6343 and for rupee/euro at 78.5851. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.3650 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.90​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,122.96 -71.53 ( -0.18%)

NIFTY 50

11,699.65 -24.45 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 619.10 1.16
Yes Bank 111.95 2.14
Reliance 1,262.40 -1.34
SBI 353.20 1.09
UPL 936.55 5.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Emami 267.30 -7.59
Indiabulls Hsg 619.15 1.16
Yes Bank 111.95 2.19
Reliance 1,262.65 -1.29
Jet Airways 73.20 1.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 936.55 5.22
Yes Bank 111.95 2.14
M&M 634.85 1.18
Indiabulls Hsg 619.10 1.16
TCS 2,275.50 1.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 111.95 2.19
M&M 635.45 1.31
TCS 2,275.00 1.11
SBI 353.25 1.09
Coal India 256.85 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 257.80 -3.50
ONGC 165.20 -3.36
Eicher Motors 19,098.20 -3.15
Vedanta 168.45 -2.29
Tata Steel 486.25 -2.29
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 165.25 -3.48
Tata Steel 486.15 -2.33
Vedanta 168.50 -2.23
Bajaj Auto 2,816.45 -1.97
Reliance 1,262.65 -1.29
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram