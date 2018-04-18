GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Drops 14 Paise Against US Dollar

Dealers attributed the rupee's persistent fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and foreign fund outflows.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
Rupee Drops 14 Paise Against US Dollar
Image for representation
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by another 14 paise, nearing a fresh seven-month low of 65.78, against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank forex market on Wednesday on fresh demand for the greenback from importers and banks.



On Tuesday, the rupee had lost 15 paise to end at a near 7-month low of 65.64 against the US dollar amid persistent capital outflows and a fresh ripple of geopolitical tensions.

Concerns over oil prices, a global trade war threat, and the widening current account deficit have also weighed on the domestic unit.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 110.13 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 34,505.19 in the opening trade on Wednesday.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
