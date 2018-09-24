English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Drops 29 Paise to 72.49 Against US Dollar as Greenback Strengthened Overseas
Forex dealers said the greenback's strength against other currencies overseas, after reports that China had cancelled upcoming trade talks with the US, weighed on the Indian rupee.
Mumbai: The rupee fell sharply by 29 paise to 72.49 against the dollar Monday as the greenback strengthened overseas.
They said losses in domestic equities in volatile early trade also put pressure on the rupee.
The domestic unit had ended 17 paise higher at 72.20 against the dollar Friday on sustained selling of the American currency even as local equities witnessed a high volatility.
The benchmark Sensex dropped 124.14 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 36,717.46 after opening higher at 36,924.72 in the opening trade Monday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|393.90
|+43.35
|+12.37
|Yes Bank
|226.40
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Bajaj Finance
|2,260.80
|-118.60
|-4.98
|HDFC
|1,718.70
|-120.70
|-6.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,793.05
|-247.10
|-3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|393.00
|+41.45
|+11.79
|Yes Bank
|226.25
|-0.80
|-0.35
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,795.85
|-243.70
|-3.03
|Bajaj Finance
|2,259.35
|-125.25
|-5.25
|Sun Pharma
|623.70
|-11.80
|-1.86
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,198.45
|+95.30
|+4.53
|Coal India
|281.15
|+5.90
|+2.14
|Infosys
|718.25
|+12.95
|+1.84
|Tech Mahindra
|751.45
|+13.40
|+1.82
|Reliance
|1,232.05
|+14.55
|+1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,198.70
|+94.90
|+4.51
|Coal India
|281.45
|+5.80
|+2.10
|Infosys
|717.30
|+11.00
|+1.56
|Reliance
|1,232.30
|+15.45
|+1.27
|NTPC
|168.30
|+0.95
|+0.57
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|981.95
|-80.20
|-7.55
|Eicher Motors
|25,852.80
|-2,087.40
|-7.47
|M&M
|896.05
|-63.85
|-6.65
|HDFC
|1,718.70
|-120.70
|-6.56
|IndusInd Bank
|1,674.20
|-88.25
|-5.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|895.40
|-61.80
|-6.46
|HDFC
|1,721.05
|-114.20
|-6.22
|IndusInd Bank
|1,674.65
|-87.05
|-4.94
|Adani Ports
|345.75
|-16.25
|-4.49
|Bharti Airtel
|357.50
|-14.90
|-4.00
