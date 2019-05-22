Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.70 and further went to touch the day's high of 69.62.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday saw a marginal 6 paise rise at 69.66 against the US dollar in line with uptrend in equities and easing crude prices, a day ahead of Lok Sabha polls outcome.

However, foreign fund outflows dampened the sentiment of forex traders, the dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened higher at 69.70 and further went to touch the day's high of 69.62.

The local currency, however, pared gains to finally settle at 69.66, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the domestic unit had closed 2 paise higher at 69.72.

Meanwhile, government bonds rose, leading to 0.60 per cent drop in yield to 7.26 per cent.

The US currency was trading weak in overseas market as the dollar index fell 0.07 per cent to 97.99 against its six global rivals.

On domestic bourses, the Sensex ended 140.41 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 39,110.21, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 28.80 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,737.90.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 965.02 crore on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 0.46 per cent to trade at 71.85 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.7291 and for rupee/euro at 77.7242. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.6220 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.28.
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,110.21 +140.41 ( +0.36%)

NIFTY 50

11,737.90 +28.80 ( +0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,518.90 4.91
Reliance 1,340.40 0.04
SBI 341.10 1.05
Indiabulls Hsg 784.55 -2.87
Yes Bank 137.55 -2.45
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,517.55 4.84
Indiabulls Hsg 785.95 -2.76
Reliance 1,340.70 0.07
Yes Bank 137.70 -2.34
SBI 340.85 0.98
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,518.90 4.91
Sun Pharma 421.20 3.02
BPCL 384.25 2.62
Bajaj Auto 3,047.20 2.28
Coal India 241.25 1.71
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,517.55 4.84
Sun Pharma 420.65 2.92
Bajaj Auto 3,049.05 2.29
Tata Motors 179.45 1.61
Hero Motocorp 2,695.00 1.44
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 749.95 -2.99
Indiabulls Hsg 784.55 -2.87
Yes Bank 137.55 -2.45
Bharti Infratel 269.35 -2.44
ITC 299.75 -2.01
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.70 -2.34
ITC 299.55 -1.88
TCS 2,082.75 -1.25
Power Grid Corp 182.10 -1.03
HUL 1,766.15 -0.97
