GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Ends at Fresh 2-month High of 71.93 Despite Oil Rebound

The rupee, however, lost most of the gains later in the day as oil prices rebounded more than 1.5 per cent, triggering concerns over inflation and current account deficit.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2018, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Ends at Fresh 2-month High of 71.93 Despite Oil Rebound
Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee Friday strengthened further by 4 paise to close at a fresh two-month high 71.93 against the US currency, continuing its gaining streak for the fourth day, despite a rebound in oil prices and a stronger dollar.

Crude oil prices falling below the $70 per barrel mark and forex inflows have boosted the rupee sentiment as the domestic currency posted gains of 57 paise or 0.79 per cent this week to touch two-month high levels.

Increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks and gains in equity markets aided the rupee to post gains for the fourth day.

The rupee opened higher at 71.94 per dollar against the last close of 71.97 per dollar and later touched a high of 71.71 per dollar on forex inflows and positive export data.

The rupee, however, lost most of the gains later in the day as oil prices rebounded more than 1.5 per cent, triggering concerns over inflation and current account deficit.

The rupee finally settled higher by 4 paise at 71.93 per dollar, a level not seen since September 14.

Foreign funds bought shares worth a net of Rs 844 crore Friday, the provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex Friday continued its rising streak for the second day to end at near a four-week high of 35,436.33.

The Brent crude gained 1.58 per cent to $67.67 per barrel after Saudi Arabia reiterated its call to reduce production from December.

Meanwhile, the British pound rebounded from lows Friday after Theresa May stuck to her Brexit deal despite strong opposition. The pound sterling rose nearly 0.5 per cent against the dollar.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,457.16 +196.62 ( +0.56%)

NIFTY 50

10,682.20 +65.50 ( +0.62%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.50 7.98
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
ICICI Bank 367.55 -0.66
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.85 8.07
Mindtree 838.20 -0.05
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
Info Edge 1,370.00 -0.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 332.75 9.31
HCL Tech 1,022.20 3.38
Eicher Motors 24,735.00 3.30
Grasim 831.90 2.87
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 333.60 9.81
Reliance 1,127.50 2.79
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
SBI 290.30 1.75
Hero Motocorp 2,954.55 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
JSW Steel 335.10 -2.76
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.59
IOC 143.35 -2.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,332.05 -2.02
ONGC 156.55 -1.48
Axis Bank 618.30 -1.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...