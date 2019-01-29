English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Ends Flat at 71.11 Against Dollar Ahead of Fed Policy Meet
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.19 then fell further to 71.22 against the US dollar.
File photo of Indian rupee.(Reuters)
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday ended flat at 71.11 against the US dollar, with focus shifting to the Fed policy meet and US China trade talks.
The forex market sentiment got revived towards the fag-end trade offseting early losses amid increased selling of the greenback by exporters.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.19 then fell further to 71.22 against the US dollar.
The local unit, however, erased the initial gains and settled for the day at Rs 71.11, up by just 1 paisa over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled 7 paise higher at 71.10 against the US dollar.
"Indian rupee consolidates in a narrow range ahead of the Federal Reserve Monetary policy and US China trade talks outcome. FOMC likely to hold rate unchanged at 2.50 per cent," HDFC Securities Head PCG & Capital Market Strategy V K Sharma said.
Sharma further said the government will table the interim Budget Friday and rupee is likely to react negatively in the short term, if government gives the populist budget.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading largely unchanged at 95.74.
Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 354.36 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while the domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 81.27 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
The benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday ended 64.20 points lower at 35,592, while the NSE Nifty also edged lower by over 9 points to close at 10,652 on mixed cues from global markets amid fresh concerns over ongoing US-China trade tiff.
The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.0942 and for rupee/euro at 81.3180. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.5453 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.05.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The forex market sentiment got revived towards the fag-end trade offseting early losses amid increased selling of the greenback by exporters.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.19 then fell further to 71.22 against the US dollar.
The local unit, however, erased the initial gains and settled for the day at Rs 71.11, up by just 1 paisa over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled 7 paise higher at 71.10 against the US dollar.
"Indian rupee consolidates in a narrow range ahead of the Federal Reserve Monetary policy and US China trade talks outcome. FOMC likely to hold rate unchanged at 2.50 per cent," HDFC Securities Head PCG & Capital Market Strategy V K Sharma said.
Sharma further said the government will table the interim Budget Friday and rupee is likely to react negatively in the short term, if government gives the populist budget.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading largely unchanged at 95.74.
Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 354.36 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while the domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 81.27 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
The benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday ended 64.20 points lower at 35,592, while the NSE Nifty also edged lower by over 9 points to close at 10,652 on mixed cues from global markets amid fresh concerns over ongoing US-China trade tiff.
The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.0942 and for rupee/euro at 81.3180. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.5453 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.05.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|202.90
|-2.22
|Bajaj Finance
|2,515.55
|2.32
|Zee Entertain
|377.40
|1.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|698.60
|-0.10
|Reliance
|1,210.65
|-1.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,511.90
|2.27
|IndusInd Bank
|1,462.25
|1.23
|Yes Bank
|202.60
|-2.43
|Indiabulls Hsg
|699.15
|0.04
|Aurobindo Pharm
|760.85
|0.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|349.25
|7.10
|Bharti Infratel
|297.35
|3.50
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,233.05
|3.01
|Cipla
|505.05
|2.62
|Sun Pharma
|422.40
|2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|422.30
|2.61
|Bajaj Finance
|2,511.90
|2.27
|TCS
|1,983.15
|1.60
|IndusInd Bank
|1,462.25
|1.23
|ITC
|278.55
|1.42
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|18,877.25
|-5.55
|GAIL
|323.60
|-2.88
|Yes Bank
|202.90
|-2.22
|Larsen
|1,278.05
|-1.72
|HPCL
|235.30
|-1.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.76 Lakh
- Bobby Deol Shares Birthday Selfie with Son Aryaman and the Internet Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- Twitch Gamer Falls Asleep on Live Stream, Wakes Up to 200+ Viewers and Money Donations
- Bear Witness: Boy Rescued From Woods Says Friendly Ursine Kept Him Safe
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results