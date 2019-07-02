Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Ends Steady at 68.95 against US Dollar ahead of Union Budget 2019

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.02. During the day, the domestic unit witnessed a high of 68.93 and a low of 69.07 against the US dollar.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Ends Steady at 68.95 against US Dollar ahead of Union Budget 2019
Image for representation. (PTI)
Loading...

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday ended almost flat at 68.95 against the US dollar in a lacklustre trade as participants preferred to sit on the fence ahead of the Union Budget due on Friday.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.02. During the day, the domestic unit witnessed a high of 68.93 and a low of 69.07 against the US dollar.

The domestic currency finally settled at 68.95 against the US dollar, down 1 paisa over its last close.

The Indian rupee Monday had closed at 68.94 against the US dollar.

"Rupee is trading 1 paisa lower against the US dollar with more focus on domestic factors than global. This week, market participants will be keeping an eye on the

Union Budget and that could trigger volatility for the currency," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Steady buying in domestic stocks and easing crude oil prices also supported the domestic unit, forex traders said.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.18 per cent to USD 64.94 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 512 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.84 per cent on Tuesday.

The 30-share index settled 129.98 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 39,816.48. The broader NSE Nifty too rose 44.70 points, or 0.38 per cent, to finish at 11,910.30.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,816.48 +129.98 ( +0.33%)

NIFTY 50

11,910.30 +44.70 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.80 -7.65
Indiabulls Hsg 642.40 3.29
Adani Power 64.75 7.38
Bharat Fin 898.00 -0.93
Zee Entertain 356.40 -0.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.85 -7.60
Adani Power 64.80 7.55
Indiabulls Hsg 641.70 3.17
Reliance 1,278.05 0.75
Godrej Prop 971.40 -11.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 656.15 3.80
Indiabulls Hsg 642.40 3.29
ONGC 165.65 2.89
Eicher Motors 20,137.45 2.61
IOC 154.70 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 165.70 2.89
HDFC 2,280.70 1.50
Bharti Airtel 353.50 1.43
Coal India 252.40 1.30
Infosys 739.90 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.80 -7.65
Tata Motors 163.75 -2.53
Sun Pharma 395.55 -2.42
IndusInd Bank 1,416.55 -1.19
Dr Reddys Labs 2,627.65 -1.02
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.85 -7.60
Tata Motors 163.70 -2.47
Sun Pharma 395.55 -2.36
IndusInd Bank 1,416.50 -1.17
Axis Bank 803.00 -0.89
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram