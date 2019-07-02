Rupee Ends Steady at 68.95 against US Dollar ahead of Union Budget 2019
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.02. During the day, the domestic unit witnessed a high of 68.93 and a low of 69.07 against the US dollar.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday ended almost flat at 68.95 against the US dollar in a lacklustre trade as participants preferred to sit on the fence ahead of the Union Budget due on Friday.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.02. During the day, the domestic unit witnessed a high of 68.93 and a low of 69.07 against the US dollar.
The domestic currency finally settled at 68.95 against the US dollar, down 1 paisa over its last close.
The Indian rupee Monday had closed at 68.94 against the US dollar.
"Rupee is trading 1 paisa lower against the US dollar with more focus on domestic factors than global. This week, market participants will be keeping an eye on the
Union Budget and that could trigger volatility for the currency," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.
Steady buying in domestic stocks and easing crude oil prices also supported the domestic unit, forex traders said.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.18 per cent to USD 64.94 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 512 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.84 per cent on Tuesday.
The 30-share index settled 129.98 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 39,816.48. The broader NSE Nifty too rose 44.70 points, or 0.38 per cent, to finish at 11,910.30.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|100.80
|-7.65
|Indiabulls Hsg
|642.40
|3.29
|Adani Power
|64.75
|7.38
|Bharat Fin
|898.00
|-0.93
|Zee Entertain
|356.40
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|100.85
|-7.60
|Adani Power
|64.80
|7.55
|Indiabulls Hsg
|641.70
|3.17
|Reliance
|1,278.05
|0.75
|Godrej Prop
|971.40
|-11.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|656.15
|3.80
|Indiabulls Hsg
|642.40
|3.29
|ONGC
|165.65
|2.89
|Eicher Motors
|20,137.45
|2.61
|IOC
|154.70
|2.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|165.70
|2.89
|HDFC
|2,280.70
|1.50
|Bharti Airtel
|353.50
|1.43
|Coal India
|252.40
|1.30
|Infosys
|739.90
|1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|100.80
|-7.65
|Tata Motors
|163.75
|-2.53
|Sun Pharma
|395.55
|-2.42
|IndusInd Bank
|1,416.55
|-1.19
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,627.65
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|100.85
|-7.60
|Tata Motors
|163.70
|-2.47
|Sun Pharma
|395.55
|-2.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1,416.50
|-1.17
|Axis Bank
|803.00
|-0.89
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Mayank Agarwal to Join India Squad on Wednesday
- Tom Holland's Spider-Man Gets 'Desi' Welcome in India, Here's How
- Battery Swapping: The Way Forward for Early Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India
- India and Bangladesh Have One Thing in Common This World Cup. Rabindranath Tagore.
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s