English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Extends Weakness Against US Dollar, Slips 13 Paise
Forex dealers said a firm dollar in overseas markets, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speech at the annual global central bank conference in Jackson Hole later in the day, weighed on the rupee.
(Image for representation only)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 13 paise to 70.24 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday on increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks.
Forex dealers said a firm dollar in overseas markets, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speech at the annual global central bank conference in Jackson Hole later in the day, weighed on the rupee.
On Thursday, the domestic currency had lost 30 paise to end at 70.11 against the greenback due to renewed worries about a hike in US interest rates and rising global trade war jitters.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from record high by falling 48.88 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 38,287.78 in early trade on Friday.
Also Watch
Forex dealers said a firm dollar in overseas markets, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speech at the annual global central bank conference in Jackson Hole later in the day, weighed on the rupee.
On Thursday, the domestic currency had lost 30 paise to end at 70.11 against the greenback due to renewed worries about a hike in US interest rates and rising global trade war jitters.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from record high by falling 48.88 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 38,287.78 in early trade on Friday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
The World's Senior Citizens
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 The World's Senior Citizens
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|430.90
|-65.80
|-13.25
|Axis Bank
|635.35
|+3.60
|+0.57
|Reliance
|1,267.15
|-2.30
|-0.18
|HDFC AMC
|1,899.00
|+64.30
|+3.50
|Yes Bank
|378.40
|-10.20
|-2.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|433.65
|-64.05
|-12.87
|Mahindra CIE
|262.50
|+4.55
|+1.76
|Bombay Burmah
|1,941.00
|-19.25
|-0.98
|HDFC AMC
|1,896.00
|+64.45
|+3.52
|Yes Bank
|378.55
|-9.75
|-2.51
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|175.70
|+3.80
|+2.21
|Bharti Infratel
|288.75
|+4.85
|+1.71
|UPL
|660.05
|+10.10
|+1.55
|Power Grid Corp
|192.55
|+2.35
|+1.24
|Grasim
|1,059.00
|+13.45
|+1.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|175.70
|+3.95
|+2.30
|Power Grid Corp
|192.55
|+2.55
|+1.34
|Vedanta
|217.00
|+2.20
|+1.02
|Wipro
|292.40
|+2.90
|+1.00
|Asian Paints
|1,406.00
|+12.10
|+0.87
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|378.35
|-10.25
|-2.64
|ICICI Bank
|328.80
|-8.40
|-2.49
|Sun Pharma
|624.85
|-14.80
|-2.31
|Titan Company
|894.50
|-17.40
|-1.91
|GAIL
|377.50
|-6.70
|-1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|378.55
|-9.75
|-2.51
|Sun Pharma
|624.30
|-14.80
|-2.32
|ICICI Bank
|328.90
|-8.00
|-2.37
|Hero Motocorp
|3,236.25
|-44.65
|-1.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1,932.95
|-24.95
|-1.27
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Reason Why 'The Big Bang Theory' is Coming to an End: Jim Parsons
- Auto Trivia: World’s 1st Car Driver Was a Woman, Drove Mercedes for 106 Km
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Look Adorable in New Selfie. See Photo
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Will Apple launch 2018 iPhones on September 12?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...