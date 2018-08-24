GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Extends Weakness Against US Dollar, Slips 13 Paise

Forex dealers said a firm dollar in overseas markets, ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speech at the annual global central bank conference in Jackson Hole later in the day, weighed on the rupee.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 13 paise to 70.24 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday on increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks.

On Thursday, the domestic currency had lost 30 paise to end at 70.11 against the greenback due to renewed worries about a hike in US interest rates and rising global trade war jitters.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from record high by falling 48.88 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 38,287.78 in early trade on Friday.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
