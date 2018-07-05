GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Falls 12 Paise to 68.86 Against US Dollar

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
Rupee Falls 12 Paise to 68.86 Against US Dollar
Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee declined 12 paise to 68.86 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, pressured by a lower opening in the domestic stock market.

Increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the rupee.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 284.58 crore on Wednesday, as per provisional data.
Forex dealers said the rise of euro and yen against the greenback capped the rupee's fall.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 17 paise at 68.74 against the dollar amid rising crude oil prices and inflationary concerns after MSP hike for kharif crops by the government.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 25.12 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 35,620.28 in opening trade on Thursday.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
