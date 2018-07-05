English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Falls 12 Paise to 68.86 Against US Dollar
Increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks amid persistent foreign fund outflows also weighed on the rupee.
Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee declined 12 paise to 68.86 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, pressured by a lower opening in the domestic stock market.
