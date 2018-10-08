GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls 14 Paise Against US Dollar in Opening Trade

On Friday, the rupee had lost 18 paise to end at record low of 73.76 after collapsing to a life-time low of 74.23 (intra-day) after the RBI unexpectedly kept the policy rate unchanged.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls 14 Paise Against US Dollar in Opening Trade
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee dropped by another 14 paise to 73.90 per dollar in early trade Monday as the US currency gained in global markets amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

The dollar strengthened after China's central bank eased its domestic policy to support the economy.

China's central bank said on Sunday that it was cutting the reserve requirement rations (RRRs) by 1 per cent from October 15 which will inject a net USD 109.2 billion in cash into the banking system, amid a deepening trade war with the US that has increased pressure on growth in the world's second largest economy.

Forex dealers said the dollar's strength against major global currencies weighed on the rupee sentiment.

On Friday, the rupee had lost 18 paise to end at record low of 73.76 after collapsing to a life-time low of 74.23 (intra-day) after the RBI unexpectedly kept the policy rate unchanged.

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital markets in the last four trading sessions.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex continued to fall, losing another 67.72 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 34,309.27 in early trade Monday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,474.38 +97.39 ( +0.28%)

Nifty 50

10,348.05 +31.60 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,109.40 5.77
Yes Bank 221.20 7.38
Dewan Housing 223.10 -18.92
Bajaj Finance 1,974.85 -2.39
HDFC Bank 1,945.00 -1.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,107.95 5.53
Dewan Housing 223.50 -18.52
Yes Bank 220.80 7.08
HDFC 1,670.15 -2.62
Bajaj Finance 1,973.80 -3.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 179.20 8.54
Yes Bank 221.20 7.38
Reliance 1,109.40 5.77
IOC 124.85 5.76
Kotak Mahindra 1,104.30 4.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 220.80 7.08
Reliance 1,107.95 5.53
Hero Motocorp 2,881.75 5.14
Kotak Mahindra 1,104.60 4.87
Asian Paints 1,251.45 3.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 206.75 -10.75
Hindalco 222.55 -7.67
Tech Mahindra 694.90 -2.74
Wipro 317.50 -2.40
HDFC 1,667.70 -2.40
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 206.85 -10.78
HDFC 1,670.15 -2.62
Wipro 318.35 -2.14
Axis Bank 556.50 -2.10
Tata Motors 212.75 -1.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...