English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Falls 16 Paise to 73.61 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Traders said the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the local unit.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 16 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Traders said the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, after opening lower at 73.58, rupee weakened further to quote at 73.61 against the dollar registering a fall of 16 paise over its pervious close.
The rupee ended almost flat at 73.45 against the US dollar Monday.
The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices, however, restricted the rupee fall, forex traders said.
Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.36 per cent down at $77.06 per barrel.
On a net basis, foreign investors pulled out Rs 2,230.79 crore from equity markets Monday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 135.93 points, to 33,931.47 in the opening trade.
Traders said the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and a lower opening in the domestic equity markets also weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, after opening lower at 73.58, rupee weakened further to quote at 73.61 against the dollar registering a fall of 16 paise over its pervious close.
The rupee ended almost flat at 73.45 against the US dollar Monday.
The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices, however, restricted the rupee fall, forex traders said.
Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.36 per cent down at $77.06 per barrel.
On a net basis, foreign investors pulled out Rs 2,230.79 crore from equity markets Monday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 135.93 points, to 33,931.47 in the opening trade.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
Monday 29 October , 2018 Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
Friday 26 October , 2018 Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|345.70
|-1.06
|Dewan Housing
|207.10
|11.83
|Reliance
|1,057.00
|-2.83
|SBI
|273.15
|1.96
|IndusInd Bank
|1,364.30
|-3.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|207.40
|11.99
|HDFC Bank
|1,913.90
|-0.52
|Indiabulls Hsg
|769.20
|-0.16
|Yes Bank
|182.05
|0.44
|ICICI Bank
|345.90
|-0.93
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|685.10
|3.14
|Zee Entertain
|444.45
|3.05
|Grasim
|804.75
|2.85
|HUL
|1,593.05
|2.59
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,594.30
|2.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|659.75
|2.48
|HUL
|1,592.25
|2.47
|SBI
|273.15
|1.90
|TCS
|1,895.40
|1.37
|Tata Motors
|177.30
|1.11
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|219.95
|-4.58
|Coal India
|275.85
|-4.02
|BPCL
|266.35
|-3.97
|Cipla
|610.35
|-3.90
|IOC
|136.30
|-3.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|275.90
|-3.88
|IndusInd Bank
|1,363.50
|-3.50
|Reliance
|1,057.15
|-2.84
|Sun Pharma
|561.65
|-1.92
|ITC
|279.00
|-1.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Rolled Out from Pune Plant, Developed in Collaboration with JLR
- Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on What Makes Her Relationship With Nick Jonas Work
- Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
- 'Trick or Treat' Yourself to These Spooky Dishes This Halloween
- Alia Bhatt on Receiving Award from Mahesh Bhatt: I'm Not a Youth Icon, My Father Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...