GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls 19 Paise to 73.35 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Traders said increased demand for the US currency from importers and a lower opening of domestic equity market weighed on the local unit.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls 19 Paise to 73.35 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
File Photo (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee dropped by 19 paise to 73.35 against the US dollar in early trade Thursday amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

Traders said increased demand for the US currency from importers and a lower opening of domestic equity market weighed on the local unit. After opening lower at 73.33, rupee weakened further to quote at 73.35 against the dollar registering a fall of 19 paise.

The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices, however, restricted the rupee fall, they added. Foreign investors pulled out Rs 2,040.54 crore from equity markets Wednesday, as per provisional data.

On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened by 41 paise to close at more than three-week high of 73.16 against the US currency as global crude oil prices eased and domestic equity markets staged a smart rebound. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 301.49 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 33,732.47 in the opening trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

33,690.09 -343.87 ( -1.01%)

NIFTY 50

10,124.90 -99.85 ( -0.98%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,968.80 -1.18
Reliance 1,030.80 -1.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,723.20 -0.67
NTPC 162.30 -0.46
Bajaj Finance 2,335.00 1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,724.70 -0.65
Yes Bank 198.35 -2.77
Reliance 1,030.20 -1.57
Indiabulls Hsg 688.65 -7.28
Axis Bank 560.00 -0.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 318.55 3.16
HCL Tech 1,004.85 2.46
IOC 140.10 1.85
Coal India 282.20 1.79
Asian Paints 1,200.05 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 319.35 3.30
Coal India 281.65 1.66
Kotak Mahindra 1,188.55 0.96
Asian Paints 1,200.60 0.89
Power Grid Corp 190.95 0.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 689.10 -7.29
Bharti Airtel 295.55 -6.43
UPL 599.45 -3.75
Vedanta 204.60 -3.45
Hindalco 222.35 -3.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 295.85 -6.60
Vedanta 204.50 -3.47
Tata Motors 165.40 -3.02
Adani Ports 304.45 -2.98
Yes Bank 198.35 -2.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...