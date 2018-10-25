English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Falls 19 Paise to 73.35 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Traders said increased demand for the US currency from importers and a lower opening of domestic equity market weighed on the local unit.
File Photo (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee dropped by 19 paise to 73.35 against the US dollar in early trade Thursday amid unabated foreign fund outflows.
Traders said increased demand for the US currency from importers and a lower opening of domestic equity market weighed on the local unit. After opening lower at 73.33, rupee weakened further to quote at 73.35 against the dollar registering a fall of 19 paise.
The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices, however, restricted the rupee fall, they added. Foreign investors pulled out Rs 2,040.54 crore from equity markets Wednesday, as per provisional data.
On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened by 41 paise to close at more than three-week high of 73.16 against the US currency as global crude oil prices eased and domestic equity markets staged a smart rebound. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 301.49 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 33,732.47 in the opening trade.
Traders said increased demand for the US currency from importers and a lower opening of domestic equity market weighed on the local unit. After opening lower at 73.33, rupee weakened further to quote at 73.35 against the dollar registering a fall of 19 paise.
The dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and easing crude oil prices, however, restricted the rupee fall, they added. Foreign investors pulled out Rs 2,040.54 crore from equity markets Wednesday, as per provisional data.
On Wednesday, the rupee strengthened by 41 paise to close at more than three-week high of 73.16 against the US currency as global crude oil prices eased and domestic equity markets staged a smart rebound. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 301.49 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 33,732.47 in the opening trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
-
Thursday 25 October , 2018
A Day With Khal Drogo & Others Is What You Get When You Cosplay It Right
-
Thursday 25 October , 2018
Drake's Birthday Gift: Breaks Beatles Record
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
World's Longest Sea-Crossing Bridge Linking Hong Kong-China Finally Opens
-
Tuesday 23 October , 2018
First Look: 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched in India for Rs 3.89 Lakh
SC Cracker Ban Verdict: Implications of Bursting Crackers This Diwali
Thursday 25 October , 2018 A Day With Khal Drogo & Others Is What You Get When You Cosplay It Right
Thursday 25 October , 2018 Drake's Birthday Gift: Breaks Beatles Record
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 World's Longest Sea-Crossing Bridge Linking Hong Kong-China Finally Opens
Tuesday 23 October , 2018 First Look: 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched in India for Rs 3.89 Lakh
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,968.80
|-1.18
|Reliance
|1,030.80
|-1.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,723.20
|-0.67
|NTPC
|162.30
|-0.46
|Bajaj Finance
|2,335.00
|1.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,724.70
|-0.65
|Yes Bank
|198.35
|-2.77
|Reliance
|1,030.20
|-1.57
|Indiabulls Hsg
|688.65
|-7.28
|Axis Bank
|560.00
|-0.60
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|318.55
|3.16
|HCL Tech
|1,004.85
|2.46
|IOC
|140.10
|1.85
|Coal India
|282.20
|1.79
|Asian Paints
|1,200.05
|1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|319.35
|3.30
|Coal India
|281.65
|1.66
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,188.55
|0.96
|Asian Paints
|1,200.60
|0.89
|Power Grid Corp
|190.95
|0.16
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|689.10
|-7.29
|Bharti Airtel
|295.55
|-6.43
|UPL
|599.45
|-3.75
|Vedanta
|204.60
|-3.45
|Hindalco
|222.35
|-3.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|295.85
|-6.60
|Vedanta
|204.50
|-3.47
|Tata Motors
|165.40
|-3.02
|Adani Ports
|304.45
|-2.98
|Yes Bank
|198.35
|-2.77
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League 2018/19 Set to Kick Off as Indian Football Braces For Domestic Overhaul
- Arbaaz Khan on Giorgia Andriani: I’m Dating But I Don’t Know Where It’s Going to Go
- Meghan Markle Doesn't Remove Price Tag of Her Dress on Royal Visit, Internet has Field Day
- Four Female Umpires Part of Officials Team for Women’s World T20 in November
- Apple, Samsung Fined Millions For Slowing Phones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...