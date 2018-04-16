English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Rupee Falls 20 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Geopolitical tensions over Syria and trade war concerns weighed on the domestic unit. But, a weak dollar against major global currencies capped some losses, forex dealers said.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee fell 20 paise to 65.40 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday on global trade war concerns, dip in India's exports in March and a sharp drop in domestic equities.
Geopolitical tensions over Syria and trade war concerns weighed on the domestic unit. But, a weak dollar against major global currencies capped some losses, forex dealers said.
India's exports dipped by 0.66 per cent to USD 29.11 billion in March, even as they increased by 9.78 per cent for the full 2017-18 fiscal.
The rupee closed higher by 6 paise at 65.20 in the previous session on Friday on the back of positive macroeconomic data and firm local equities.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 399.59 crore on net basis on Friday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 293.31 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 33,899.34 in opening deals.
Also Watch
Geopolitical tensions over Syria and trade war concerns weighed on the domestic unit. But, a weak dollar against major global currencies capped some losses, forex dealers said.
India's exports dipped by 0.66 per cent to USD 29.11 billion in March, even as they increased by 9.78 per cent for the full 2017-18 fiscal.
The rupee closed higher by 6 paise at 65.20 in the previous session on Friday on the back of positive macroeconomic data and firm local equities.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 399.59 crore on net basis on Friday, provisional data showed.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 293.31 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 33,899.34 in opening deals.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|589.55
|+16.35
|+2.85
|Infosys
|1,125.20
|-8.00
|-0.71
|Indiabulls Vent
|374.20
|-6.15
|-1.62
|HDFC
|1,889.70
|+19.25
|+1.03
|TCS
|3,166.60
|-21.05
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Idea Cellular
|71.40
|+0.15
|+0.21
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,102.70
|+1.05
|+0.05
|Indiabulls Vent
|373.45
|-6.95
|-1.83
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|Reliance
|943.70
|+6.45
|+0.69
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.70
|+2.86
|HUL
|1,445.55
|+26.05
|+1.84
|Titan Company
|997.60
|+17.10
|+1.74
|NTPC
|176.95
|+2.85
|+1.64
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|+4.15
|+1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|NTPC
|177.15
|+3.45
|+1.99
|HUL
|1,445.75
|+25.95
|+1.83
|ICICI Bank
|291.70
|+4.30
|+1.50
|ITC
|267.75
|+3.25
|+1.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.40
|-10.00
|-1.84
|Bharti Infratel
|334.00
|-6.05
|-1.78
|Wipro
|284.75
|-5.15
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|512.15
|-7.25
|-1.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,357.25
|-14.90
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.55
|-9.65
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|513.05
|-6.60
|-1.27
|Adani Ports
|383.00
|-4.80
|-1.24
|Wipro
|286.65
|-3.30
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,158.25
|-74.05
|-0.80
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders Demolish Delhi Daredevils - Watch the Highlights
- Fresh IPL Betting Racket Cracked by Delhi Police
- Watch Live: 'BigOnFlipkart' Announcements at 12 Noon; A New Smartphone, Flipkart Service And More
- Toyota Yaris Mid-Size Sedan - All You Need to Know: Review, Mileage, Variants, Features and More
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?