English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Falls 20 Paise to 71.76 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 694.97 crore on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 525.26 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee on Thursday depreciated 20 paise to 71.76 in early trade at the forex market ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision.
The domestic currency has been trading in a narrow range in the last two trading sessions as investors were cautious ahead RBI's Monetary Policy Committee outcome scheduled to be announced later in the day.
Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities, fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude prices, however, capped the losses for the domestic unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.73 then fell further to 71.76 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 20 paise over its previous closing.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled 1 paise higher at 71.56 against the US dollar.
Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 694.97 crore on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 525.26 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.
The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 62.46 per barrel, lower by 0.32 per cent.
Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a higher note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 37,081.76, up 106.55 points in early trade; and the wide-based Nifty was also trading up by 30.30 points at 11,092.75.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The domestic currency has been trading in a narrow range in the last two trading sessions as investors were cautious ahead RBI's Monetary Policy Committee outcome scheduled to be announced later in the day.
Forex traders said positive opening in domestic equities, fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude prices, however, capped the losses for the domestic unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.73 then fell further to 71.76 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 20 paise over its previous closing.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled 1 paise higher at 71.56 against the US dollar.
Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 694.97 crore on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 525.26 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.
The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 62.46 per barrel, lower by 0.32 per cent.
Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a higher note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 37,081.76, up 106.55 points in early trade; and the wide-based Nifty was also trading up by 30.30 points at 11,092.75.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|119.70
|-22.42
|Reliance
|1,299.85
|-0.79
|Sun Pharma
|441.10
|5.88
|Rel Capital
|122.20
|-15.20
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|2.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|120.10
|-22.01
|Reliance
|1,299.65
|-0.78
|Rel Capital
|122.40
|-14.85
|Sun Pharma
|439.75
|5.86
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|2.50
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|440.60
|5.76
|Bajaj Auto
|2,850.85
|2.91
|Indiabulls Hsg
|668.00
|2.16
|Zee Entertain
|396.90
|2.29
|Bharti Infratel
|303.20
|2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|439.75
|5.86
|Bajaj Auto
|2,849.00
|2.80
|Tata Motors
|182.00
|2.13
|Yes Bank
|180.70
|2.50
|Hero Motocorp
|2,931.55
|1.96
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|273.50
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|800.10
|-1.39
|GAIL
|337.00
|-0.82
|Reliance
|1,300.00
|-0.78
|IndusInd Bank
|1,516.35
|-0.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,299.60
|-0.78
|IndusInd Bank
|1,515.80
|-0.69
|HDFC
|1,975.20
|-0.62
|Vedanta
|163.10
|-0.40
|Asian Paints
|1,462.15
|-0.25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- Skype Gets AI Background Blur Feature For Video Calls; No Need to Tidy up Your Room Now
- TRAI Issues Notice to Airtel For Disruption in Digital TV DTH Service During Switch to New Tariff Regime
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4 Highlights: As it Happened
- Chennai City FC Partners With Swiss club FC Basel by Selling 26% Share
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results