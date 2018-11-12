GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls 26 Paise to 72.76 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex traders said the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the rupee but a higher opening of the domestic equity markets capped the losses.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls 26 Paise to 72.76 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 26 paise to 72.76 against the US dollar on Monday, owing to increased demand for the American currency from importers amid increasing global crude oil prices.

The international benchmark, Brent crude again breached the USD 71 a barrel mark by surging 1.21 per cent.

Forex traders said besides increased demand of the US currency from importers, the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the rupee but a higher opening of the domestic equity markets, capped the losses.

At the Interbank forex market, the rupee opened lower at 72.74 and slipped further to quote at 72.76 against US dollar, down 26 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee rose by 50 paise to end at 72.50 per US dollar Friday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters amid softening crude oil prices, which slipped below the USD 70 per barrel mark.

Meanwhile, on net basis, foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 614.14 crore, while DIIs sold share to the tune of Rs 337.28 crore Friday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 99.26 points, or 0.25 per cent to 35,257.81.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,812.99 -345.56 ( -0.98%)

NIFTY 50

10,482.20 -103.00 ( -0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 894.75 5.56
SBI 277.95 -1.87
Yes Bank 223.05 -2.13
Reliance 1,080.00 -1.23
Dewan Housing 241.55 3.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 582.90 1.67
Titan Company 892.80 5.28
Yes Bank 222.75 -2.24
Dewan Housing 241.70 3.96
PC Jeweller 90.45 -1.52
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 894.75 5.56
Tech Mahindra 724.55 2.45
Tata Steel 582.85 1.86
Kotak Mahindra 1,153.70 1.60
Cipla 531.85 0.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 582.90 1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,155.90 1.59
Infosys 664.45 0.45
TCS 1,915.90 0.32
Larsen 1,367.00 0.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 225.05 -6.73
Tata Motors 186.05 -4.71
IOC 135.05 -4.66
Bajaj Finance 2,277.60 -4.12
Hindalco 229.25 -4.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 185.95 -4.84
Hero Motocorp 2,837.50 -3.82
Power Grid Corp 186.00 -2.87
Maruti Suzuki 7,073.90 -2.64
Adani Ports 328.05 -2.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...