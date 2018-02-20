GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Falls 31 Paise Against US Dollar in Opening Trade

A strong dollar in overseas markets weighed on the Indian rupee, a currency dealer said. On Friday, the rupee had ended 30 paise lower at 64.21 against the US dollar on rising global crude prices and worsening trade deficit.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
Representative photo (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 31 paise to 64.52 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank forex market on Tuesday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.

A strong dollar in overseas markets weighed on the Indian rupee, a currency dealer said.

On Friday, the rupee had ended 30 paise lower at 64.21 against the US dollar on rising global crude prices and worsening trade deficit.

On a net basis, foreign investors withdrew Rs 895.79 crore from stocks on Monday, according to provisional FPI data.

The dollar recovered from a 15-month low against the yen to trade at 106.75, up 0.15 percent for the day.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 157.24 points, or 0.46 percent, to 33,931.90 in early trade on Tuesday.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
