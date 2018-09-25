GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls 33 Paise to 72.96 Against US Dollar

Traders said besides sustained demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas ahead of US Federal Reserve's meet, a lower opening in the domestic equity markets too weighed on the domestic unit.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2018, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls 33 Paise to 72.96 Against US Dollar
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Mumbai: Continuing its slide, the rupee weakened by 33 paise to 72.96 against the US dollar Tuesday, hurt by increased demand for the American currency from importers as global crude oil prices hit four-year high.

The international benchmark Brent crude breached the USD 81 a barrel mark by surging over 3 per cent to trade at USD 81.28 a barrel. Traders said besides sustained demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas ahead of US Federal Reserve's meet, a lower opening in the domestic equity markets too weighed on the domestic unit.

On Monday, the local currency had ended sharply lower by 43 paise to 72.63 against the US dollar after crude prices soared ahead of impending US sanctions on Iran.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 523.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,527.67 crore Monday, provisional data showed. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 79.02 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 36,226.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,730.02 +77.96 ( +0.21%)

Nifty 50

11,091.15 +23.70 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 287.35 -4.04
Yes Bank 222.25 1.16
Indiabulls Hsg 939.25 1.03
Bajaj Finance 2,338.05 1.69
HDFC 1,778.65 0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Apollo Hospital 1,046.90 0.02
Bharat Fin 1,054.75 0.15
Dewan Housing 288.95 -3.91
Yes Bank 222.10 1.02
Eicher Motors 26,170.60 2.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 906.05 2.66
Eicher Motors 26,171.30 2.23
Dr Reddys Labs 2,659.20 1.82
Titan Company 810.15 1.67
Bajaj Finance 2,338.20 1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 623.40 1.32
Tata Steel 605.75 0.97
Sun Pharma 644.90 0.80
HDFC 1,780.00 0.47
Hero Motocorp 3,128.55 0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 321.55 -2.06
HCL Tech 1,096.65 -1.76
ONGC 180.20 -1.15
Adani Ports 334.20 -1.11
Power Grid Corp 190.80 -0.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 321.90 -2.31
Adani Ports 334.65 -1.20
ONGC 180.00 -1.10
Coal India 273.50 -0.62
ITC 300.35 -0.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...