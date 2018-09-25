English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Falls 33 Paise to 72.96 Against US Dollar
Traders said besides sustained demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas ahead of US Federal Reserve's meet, a lower opening in the domestic equity markets too weighed on the domestic unit.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Mumbai: Continuing its slide, the rupee weakened by 33 paise to 72.96 against the US dollar Tuesday, hurt by increased demand for the American currency from importers as global crude oil prices hit four-year high.
On Monday, the local currency had ended sharply lower by 43 paise to 72.63 against the US dollar after crude prices soared ahead of impending US sanctions on Iran.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 523.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,527.67 crore Monday, provisional data showed. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 79.02 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 36,226.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|287.35
|-4.04
|Yes Bank
|222.25
|1.16
|Indiabulls Hsg
|939.25
|1.03
|Bajaj Finance
|2,338.05
|1.69
|HDFC
|1,778.65
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Apollo Hospital
|1,046.90
|0.02
|Bharat Fin
|1,054.75
|0.15
|Dewan Housing
|288.95
|-3.91
|Yes Bank
|222.10
|1.02
|Eicher Motors
|26,170.60
|2.17
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|906.05
|2.66
|Eicher Motors
|26,171.30
|2.23
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,659.20
|1.82
|Titan Company
|810.15
|1.67
|Bajaj Finance
|2,338.20
|1.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|623.40
|1.32
|Tata Steel
|605.75
|0.97
|Sun Pharma
|644.90
|0.80
|HDFC
|1,780.00
|0.47
|Hero Motocorp
|3,128.55
|0.67
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|321.55
|-2.06
|HCL Tech
|1,096.65
|-1.76
|ONGC
|180.20
|-1.15
|Adani Ports
|334.20
|-1.11
|Power Grid Corp
|190.80
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|321.90
|-2.31
|Adani Ports
|334.65
|-1.20
|ONGC
|180.00
|-1.10
|Coal India
|273.50
|-0.62
|ITC
|300.35
|-0.23
