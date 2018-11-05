GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls 34 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee opened lower at 72.76 per dollar against previous close of 72.45 and dropped further to quote 34 paise down at 72.79 in opening trade.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2018, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls 34 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Photo used for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 34 paise to 72.79 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank forex market on Monday on foreign fund outflows.

The rupee opened lower at 72.76 per dollar against previous close of 72.45 and dropped further to quote 34 paise down at 72.79 in opening trade.

Traders said increased demand for the US currency from importers and losses in the domestic equity market weighed on the rupee.

Besides, the dollar trading higher against some currencies overseas too put pressure on the rupee, they added.

The rupee on Friday clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar on easing crude oil prices.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fall 100.54 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,911.11 in opening session.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,950.92 -60.73 ( -0.17%)

NIFTY 50

10,524.00 -29.00 ( -0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 624.40 2.25
SBI 294.95 3.36
PC Jeweller 94.55 7.20
Reliance 1,090.30 1.43
ICICI Bank 349.65 -1.35
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,088.55 1.33
PC Jeweller 94.50 6.90
Axis Bank 624.30 2.35
Dewan Housing 219.90 -4.60
Indiabulls Hsg 834.30 -4.24
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 294.95 3.36
Axis Bank 624.40 2.25
UPL 724.30 1.81
Wipro 324.10 1.79
HCL Tech 1,020.75 1.61
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 295.30 3.45
Axis Bank 624.30 2.35
Wipro 323.95 1.52
Reliance 1,088.55 1.33
Coal India 263.60 0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 563.05 -7.26
IOC 140.30 -5.36
Indiabulls Hsg 834.10 -4.23
IndusInd Bank 1,486.45 -3.59
BPCL 291.80 -3.49
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,491.70 -3.29
NTPC 153.60 -2.72
Power Grid Corp 185.85 -2.18
ONGC 154.85 -1.59
HDFC 1,795.65 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...