English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Falls 34 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The rupee opened lower at 72.76 per dollar against previous close of 72.45 and dropped further to quote 34 paise down at 72.79 in opening trade.
Photo used for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 34 paise to 72.79 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank forex market on Monday on foreign fund outflows.
The rupee opened lower at 72.76 per dollar against previous close of 72.45 and dropped further to quote 34 paise down at 72.79 in opening trade.
Traders said increased demand for the US currency from importers and losses in the domestic equity market weighed on the rupee.
Besides, the dollar trading higher against some currencies overseas too put pressure on the rupee, they added.
The rupee on Friday clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar on easing crude oil prices.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fall 100.54 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,911.11 in opening session.
The rupee opened lower at 72.76 per dollar against previous close of 72.45 and dropped further to quote 34 paise down at 72.79 in opening trade.
Traders said increased demand for the US currency from importers and losses in the domestic equity market weighed on the rupee.
Besides, the dollar trading higher against some currencies overseas too put pressure on the rupee, they added.
The rupee on Friday clocked its biggest single-day gain in over five years, surging by 100 paise to close at 72.45 against the US dollar on easing crude oil prices.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fall 100.54 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,911.11 in opening session.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|PC Jeweller
|94.55
|7.20
|Reliance
|1,090.30
|1.43
|ICICI Bank
|349.65
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|PC Jeweller
|94.50
|6.90
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Dewan Housing
|219.90
|-4.60
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.30
|-4.24
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|UPL
|724.30
|1.81
|Wipro
|324.10
|1.79
|HCL Tech
|1,020.75
|1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|295.30
|3.45
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Wipro
|323.95
|1.52
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|Coal India
|263.60
|0.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|563.05
|-7.26
|IOC
|140.30
|-5.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.10
|-4.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,486.45
|-3.59
|BPCL
|291.80
|-3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,491.70
|-3.29
|NTPC
|153.60
|-2.72
|Power Grid Corp
|185.85
|-2.18
|ONGC
|154.85
|-1.59
|HDFC
|1,795.65
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Massive Diwali Car Discounts Upto Rs 10 Lakh in November 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Mahindra’s Flagship SUV (YUV400) Named Alturas G4, Price Expected at Rs 30 Lakh
- Beat The Pollution: Best Affordable Air Purifiers to Buy For Your Home
- Top Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a OnePlus 6T Over an Apple iPhone XR
- WhatsApp Reply Private Feature Now Available For Android Beta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...