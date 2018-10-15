GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls 36 Paise to 73.93 Against Dollar in Early Trade

A spurt in dollar demand from importers amid sustained foreign fund outflows also weighed on the rupee.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2018, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls 36 Paise to 73.93 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee dropped 36 paise to 73.93 against the US currency in early trade Monday, breaking its three-day recovery trend, as crude prices rose amid weak macro economic data.

A spurt in dollar demand from importers amid sustained foreign fund outflows also weighed on the rupee.

Dealers said, factors like the dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas and a volatile opening of the equity markets also impacted the domestic currency.

Industrial production slipped to a three-month low of 4.3 per cent in August and retail inflation rose marginally to 3.77 per cent in September, according to the data released by Central Statistics Office Friday.

Friday, the rupee had ended 55 paise higher at 73.57 against the dollar, as global crude prices eased and domestic indices staged a smart rebound.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to tune of Rs 1,322 crore Friday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 70.85 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 34,662.73 in early trade after crossing the key 35,000-mark to hit a high of 35,008.65 at the outset
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,865.10 +131.52 ( +0.38%)

NIFTY 50

10,512.50 +40.00 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,139.75 1.17
ICICI Bank 313.35 -1.89
IndusInd Bank 1,626.95 -1.56
Dewan Housing 281.60 -3.64
HDFC Bank 2,008.05 1.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 281.35 -4.14
Lupin 880.45 4.15
Yes Bank 245.90 -0.32
Reliance 1,139.80 1.19
HUL 1,526.60 -2.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,566.85 4.75
Cipla 647.85 4.01
Infosys 698.80 2.95
ITC 282.50 2.65
BPCL 296.35 2.58
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 699.10 2.95
ITC 281.60 2.51
ONGC 160.00 1.78
TCS 1,949.15 1.60
Sun Pharma 599.50 1.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 5,634.25 -3.08
HUL 1,526.30 -2.76
HPCL 212.50 -2.70
M&M 749.00 -2.54
GAIL 351.05 -2.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,526.60 -2.68
M&M 748.60 -2.63
ICICI Bank 313.20 -1.76
Vedanta 210.95 -1.52
Axis Bank 575.85 -1.51
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...