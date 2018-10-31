English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Falls 38 Paise to 74.06 Against the US Dollar in Early Trade
Forex traders said, the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and concerns around the rift between the government and the RBI also weighed on the local unit.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee dropped by 40 paise to 74.08 against the US dollar in early trade Wednesday, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said, the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and concerns around the rift between the government and the RBI also weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, after opening lower at 73.91, rupee weakened further to quote at 74.08 against the dollar registering a fall of 40 paise over its previous close. The rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 23 paise to close at 73.68 against the US dollar.
A stable crude oil prices, however, restricted the rupee fall to some extent, forex traders said. Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.62 per cent up at USD 76.38 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has said that it will inject Rs 40,000 crore into the system in November by buying government bonds through open market operations (OMO) for maintaining liquidity in the market. On a net basis, foreign investors pulled out Rs 1,592.02 crore from equity markets Tuesday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened on a higher note up 158.99 points but soon pared the gains and was trading at 33,876.69, down 14.44 points or 0.04 per cent at 0948 hrs.
Forex traders said, the US dollar's strength against some currencies overseas and concerns around the rift between the government and the RBI also weighed on the local unit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, after opening lower at 73.91, rupee weakened further to quote at 74.08 against the dollar registering a fall of 40 paise over its previous close. The rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 23 paise to close at 73.68 against the US dollar.
A stable crude oil prices, however, restricted the rupee fall to some extent, forex traders said. Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.62 per cent up at USD 76.38 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has said that it will inject Rs 40,000 crore into the system in November by buying government bonds through open market operations (OMO) for maintaining liquidity in the market. On a net basis, foreign investors pulled out Rs 1,592.02 crore from equity markets Tuesday, as per provisional data.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened on a higher note up 158.99 points but soon pared the gains and was trading at 33,876.69, down 14.44 points or 0.04 per cent at 0948 hrs.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
Monday 29 October , 2018 Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
Friday 26 October , 2018 Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,061.25
|0.40
|HDFC
|1,769.25
|5.82
|HDFC Bank
|1,911.75
|-0.05
|ICICI Bank
|355.00
|2.69
|Yes Bank
|188.10
|3.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,911.85
|-0.11
|Reliance
|1,061.40
|0.40
|Grasim
|831.25
|3.17
|ACC
|1,373.20
|1.91
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.45
|8.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|743.90
|8.58
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.60
|8.51
|UPL
|674.35
|5.90
|HDFC
|1,769.25
|5.82
|HCL Tech
|1,055.60
|5.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,769.55
|5.78
|IndusInd Bank
|1,424.45
|4.47
|Infosys
|686.25
|4.02
|Axis Bank
|581.90
|3.43
|Yes Bank
|188.05
|3.30
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|266.15
|-3.52
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,542.45
|-2.00
|Tata Steel
|553.85
|-1.89
|Hindalco
|220.40
|-1.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,616.40
|-1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|266.15
|-3.53
|Tata Steel
|552.40
|-2.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,608.95
|-1.33
|Adani Ports
|319.10
|-0.85
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,118.00
|-0.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Watch Kerry Washington’s Broadway Play, See Pics
- In Pics: Experience the Making of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath
- Dear Amish Tripathi, You're Wrong. Sati Was Never Just a 'Minor Practice' in India
- Was Team India Playing PUBG at Mumbai Airport? BCCI Wants to Know
- 'MS Dhoni an Absolute Must for 2019 World Cup' - Sunil Gavaskar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...