Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls 38 paise; Touches 71 Level Against US Dollar

Forex traders said the strength of the US dollar against other overseas currencies and concerns about US-China trade negotiations also kept investors edgy.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls 38 paise; Touches 71 Level Against US Dollar
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee deprecated by 38 paise and fell to 71 per dollar mark in early trade on Tuesday amid strengthening of the American currency and weak opening in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the strength of the US dollar against other overseas currencies and concerns about US-China trade negotiations also kept investors edgy.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at Rs 71.15 then fell further to 71.16 against the American currency, down 38 paise over it's previous closing price.

The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 70.78 against the US dollar.

Forex market were closed on Monday on account of Bakri Id.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 203.73 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.23 per cent to 97.60.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.12 per cent to trade at $58.50 per barrel.

Domestic bourses opened on a negative note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 152.26 points lower at 37,429.65 and Nifty down 41.15 points at 11,068.50.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.54 per cent in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,386.77 -195.14 ( -0.52%)

NIFTY 50

11,054.45 -55.20 ( -0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,283.80 10.47
Indiabulls Hsg 556.45 10.13
Yes Bank 76.30 -7.12
HDFC Bank 2,230.20 -2.27
HDFC 2,142.45 -3.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,283.35 10.44
Indiabulls Hsg 556.75 10.13
Yes Bank 76.30 -7.06
HDFC 2,141.00 -3.21
HDFC Bank 2,230.45 -2.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,283.80 10.47
Indiabulls Hsg 556.45 10.13
GAIL 127.95 3.31
Sun Pharma 432.85 2.57
Power Grid Corp 204.80 1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,283.35 10.44
Sun Pharma 432.45 2.50
Power Grid Corp 204.60 1.26
Asian Paints 1,586.10 0.69
Bajaj Auto 2,726.90 0.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 76.30 -7.12
M&M 517.50 -5.14
Bharti Airtel 354.55 -4.47
NTPC 118.80 -4.12
Tata Steel 348.55 -3.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 76.30 -7.06
M&M 518.00 -5.07
Bharti Airtel 354.45 -4.53
Tata Steel 348.75 -3.75
ITC 245.90 -3.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram