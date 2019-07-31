Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls 9 Paise to 68.94 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee opened weak at 68.89 at the interbank forex market and slipped further to 68.94, showing a decline of 9 paise against its previous close.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls 9 Paise to 68.94 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee tumbled 9 paise to trade at 68.94 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.

The rupee opened weak at 68.89 at the interbank forex market and slipped further to 68.94, showing a decline of 9 paise against its previous close.

The domestic unit had settled at 68.85 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 644.59 crore on Tuesday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.87 per cent to USD 65.28 per barrel.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.36 per cent in morning trade.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are awaiting cues from the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later on Wednesday.

Besides, market participants were trading cautiously after US President Donald Trump's tweet threatened to disrupt US-China trade talks.

"My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit," Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a negative note day with benchmark indices Sensex trading 159.13 points down at 37,237.84 and Nifty up 46.50 points at 11,038.90.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,345.33 -51.91 ( -0.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,070.65 -14.75 ( -0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 675.05 -4.60
Yes Bank 89.50 4.01
Reliance 1,166.10 -1.25
Indiabulls Hsg 518.45 -1.04
IndusInd Bank 1,397.35 4.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 422.75 -0.52
Axis Bank 675.40 -4.41
Yes Bank 89.40 3.83
RBL Bank 399.55 0.34
Solar Ind 1,125.00 -0.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,397.00 4.46
Hero Motocorp 2,353.90 4.21
Yes Bank 89.65 4.18
Sun Pharma 424.00 3.33
UPL 593.05 3.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,396.30 4.44
Hero Motocorp 2,349.90 4.01
Yes Bank 90.55 5.17
Sun Pharma 423.70 3.22
Bajaj Auto 2,517.25 2.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 675.00 -4.61
Zee Entertain 365.75 -4.03
Bharti Airtel 336.80 -2.59
Tech Mahindra 627.55 -1.98
Bharti Infratel 244.90 -1.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 675.40 -4.41
Bharti Airtel 337.20 -2.43
Bajaj Finance 3,191.95 -1.79
Reliance 1,165.65 -1.26
NTPC 126.50 -0.67
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram