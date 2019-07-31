Rupee Falls 9 Paise to 68.94 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
The rupee opened weak at 68.89 at the interbank forex market and slipped further to 68.94, showing a decline of 9 paise against its previous close.
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee tumbled 9 paise to trade at 68.94 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices.
The rupee opened weak at 68.89 at the interbank forex market and slipped further to 68.94, showing a decline of 9 paise against its previous close.
The domestic unit had settled at 68.85 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 644.59 crore on Tuesday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.
Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.87 per cent to USD 65.28 per barrel.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.36 per cent in morning trade.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as market participants are awaiting cues from the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later on Wednesday.
Besides, market participants were trading cautiously after US President Donald Trump's tweet threatened to disrupt US-China trade talks.
"My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit," Trump tweeted.
Meanwhile, domestic bourses opened on a negative note day with benchmark indices Sensex trading 159.13 points down at 37,237.84 and Nifty up 46.50 points at 11,038.90.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|675.05
|-4.60
|Yes Bank
|89.50
|4.01
|Reliance
|1,166.10
|-1.25
|Indiabulls Hsg
|518.45
|-1.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,397.35
|4.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|422.75
|-0.52
|Axis Bank
|675.40
|-4.41
|Yes Bank
|89.40
|3.83
|RBL Bank
|399.55
|0.34
|Solar Ind
|1,125.00
|-0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,397.00
|4.46
|Hero Motocorp
|2,353.90
|4.21
|Yes Bank
|89.65
|4.18
|Sun Pharma
|424.00
|3.33
|UPL
|593.05
|3.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,396.30
|4.44
|Hero Motocorp
|2,349.90
|4.01
|Yes Bank
|90.55
|5.17
|Sun Pharma
|423.70
|3.22
|Bajaj Auto
|2,517.25
|2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|675.00
|-4.61
|Zee Entertain
|365.75
|-4.03
|Bharti Airtel
|336.80
|-2.59
|Tech Mahindra
|627.55
|-1.98
|Bharti Infratel
|244.90
|-1.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|675.40
|-4.41
|Bharti Airtel
|337.20
|-2.43
|Bajaj Finance
|3,191.95
|-1.79
|Reliance
|1,165.65
|-1.26
|NTPC
|126.50
|-0.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Suvreen Chawla's Banter in New Sacred Games 2 Teaser Will Leave You in Splits
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined
- Romanian Bowler's Weird Action in European Cricket League Leaves Social Media in Splits
- Cow Shelter in UP Does the Unimaginable, Makes Rakhis from Dung