Rupee Falls Below 72 Mark Against US Dollar on Fund Outflows
A strong dollar in the overseas markets and continued foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency, according to forex traders.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Mumbai: The rupee on Friday declined below the 72 mark against the US currency in opening session due to continued foreign fund outflows and losses in the equity markets.
The rupee fell by 22 paise to trade at a nine-month low of 72.03 against the US dollar in early session.
The rupee traded in a range of 71.93 to 72.05 to the US dollar in the early session.
A strong dollar in the overseas markets and continued foreign fund outflows weighed on the domestic currency, according to forex traders.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency's strength against global peers, was up 0.15 per cent ahead of a key address by the US Federal Reserve Chairman, who is under pressure from the Trump administration to cut rates.
Foreign investors continued their selling spree in the Indian equities amid fading hopes of any stimulus measures by the government to arrest slowdown.
FPIs withdrew around Rs 900 crore from capital markets on a net basis on Thursday.
The rupee had closed at 71.81 to the US dollar on Thursday.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.05
|6.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|459.85
|2.06
|ICICI Bank
|390.55
|-2.14
|IndusInd Bank
|1,303.50
|-2.41
|HDFC Bank
|2,150.00
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.00
|6.57
|Indiabulls Hsg
|459.75
|2.19
|Bajaj Finance
|3,089.05
|-0.92
|IndusInd Bank
|1,303.95
|-2.38
|DLF
|143.10
|-0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.05
|6.66
|UPL
|531.80
|2.65
|Indiabulls Hsg
|463.25
|2.82
|Vedanta
|131.85
|2.17
|TCS
|2,251.95
|1.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|60.00
|6.57
|Vedanta
|131.75
|2.09
|Coal India
|183.75
|1.69
|TCS
|2,252.00
|1.68
|HCL Tech
|1,092.00
|1.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|390.55
|-2.14
|Cipla
|454.00
|-2.16
|IndusInd Bank
|1,304.15
|-2.36
|Bharti Infratel
|244.70
|-0.75
|HDFC
|2,002.05
|-0.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,303.95
|-2.38
|ICICI Bank
|390.55
|-2.15
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,452.65
|-1.67
|ITC
|236.20
|-1.62
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,133.65
|-1.18
