Rupee Falls by 10 Paise to 68.98 Against US dollar in Early Trade

Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The rupee fell 10 paise to 68.98 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened lower at 69.04 and weakened further to 69.06.

However, it recovered partially to quote 10 paise down at 68.98 against the dollar at 0924 hrs.

On Wednesday, the rupee had weakened marginally by 2 paise to close at 68.88 against the US dollar. Forex dealers said, strengthening of the American currency in overseas market weighed on the domestic currency.

However, sustained foreign fund inflows and higher opening in domestic equities supported the rupee and restricted the fall.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,481.11 crore Wednesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.19 per cent to trade at USD 67.70 per barrel. Indian bourses rallied in early trade on Thursday, with benchmark indices Sensex trading 115.41 points up at 38,248.29 and Nifty at 11,477.60 points, up 32.55 points.
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,350.71 +217.83 ( +0.57%)

NIFTY 50

11,510.95 +65.90 ( +0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 273.00 1.69
Dewan Housing 150.30 10.07
Indiabulls Hsg 775.00 3.28
Reliance 1,351.60 0.17
TCS 1,986.40 0.94
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 272.80 1.81
Dewan Housing 149.90 9.90
TCS 1,989.50 1.08
Indiabulls Hsg 774.95 3.39
Reliance 1,351.25 0.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 775.00 3.28
HCL Tech 1,074.70 3.02
Adani Ports 377.10 2.95
Yes Bank 273.00 1.69
Zee Entertain 430.25 1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,073.50 3.00
Yes Bank 272.80 1.81
Sun Pharma 471.70 1.62
Infosys 741.20 1.67
HDFC 1,947.95 1.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 156.85 -2.03
Dr Reddys Labs 2,724.85 -1.45
Hindalco 205.10 -1.23
Power Grid Corp 197.75 -1.22
Bajaj Auto 2,953.00 -0.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 156.90 -2.09
Bajaj Auto 2,953.05 -1.13
Power Grid Corp 197.70 -1.30
IndusInd Bank 1,791.00 -0.82
Hero Motocorp 2,534.45 -0.56
See all Top Losers »

