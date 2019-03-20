LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

A surge in the price of crude oil to a four-month high of USD 67.47 per barrel overseas is said to have weighed on the Indian unit, but weakness in the dollar against a basket of currencies limited the fall.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee fell 19 paise to 69.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday after crude price rose to a four-month high in global market amid increased demand for the American currency from importers.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened lower at 69.11 and weakened further to 69.17 on increased demand from importers. However, it recovered partially to quote 15 paise down at 69.15 against the dollar.

Forex dealers said crude price surge to a four-month high of USD 67.47 per barrel overseas weighed on the Indian unit, but weakness in the dollar against a basket of currencies limited the fall.

Halting its six-day winning run, the Indian rupee on Tuesday edged lower by 43 paise to close at 68.96 against the US dollar on emergence of demand for the greenback from importers.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,132.36 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 28.74 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 38,392.21 in early deals.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,441.68 +78.21 ( +0.20%)

NIFTY 50

11,542.00 +9.60 ( +0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 739.40 2.37
Reliance 1,381.00 0.32
Jubilant Life 791.45 -5.96
Indiabulls Hsg 721.50 3.37
Axis Bank 761.35 0.06
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 739.25 2.46
Jubilant Life 793.20 -5.95
Reliance 1,381.00 0.42
Indiabulls Hsg 721.60 3.36
Delta Corp 246.70 1.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 721.50 3.37
Infosys 739.40 2.37
Hindalco 206.30 1.95
Wipro 261.90 1.73
Larsen 1,375.45 1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 739.25 2.46
Larsen 1,375.50 1.38
HCL Tech 1,048.90 1.38
Vedanta 174.15 0.84
HUL 1,711.25 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 277.90 -4.42
Zee Entertain 447.40 -3.94
BPCL 394.75 -3.20
IOC 158.00 -2.89
ONGC 153.80 -2.04
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 153.80 -2.04
NTPC 132.70 -1.78
Coal India 240.60 -1.03
Bajaj Auto 2,950.00 -1.02
Kotak Mahindra 1,335.20 -0.96
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram