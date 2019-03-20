English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
A surge in the price of crude oil to a four-month high of USD 67.47 per barrel overseas is said to have weighed on the Indian unit, but weakness in the dollar against a basket of currencies limited the fall.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee fell 19 paise to 69.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday after crude price rose to a four-month high in global market amid increased demand for the American currency from importers.
