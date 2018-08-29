GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Falls by 22 Paise to 70.32 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

On Tuesday, the local currency had bounced back in a tepid fashion from the record closing low, gaining 6 paise to end at 70.10 against the US currency.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Falls by 22 Paise to 70.32 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
(Image for representation only)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 22 paise to 70.32 against the US dollar on Wednesday, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.

On Tuesday, the local currency had bounced back in a tepid fashion from the record closing low, gaining 6 paise to end at 70.10 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose nearly 100 points to hit another record of 38,989.65, and Nifty too hit a peak of 11,751.05, up 12.55 points or 0.11 per cent.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,875.83 -20.80 ( -0.05%)

Nifty 50

11,727.85 -10.65 ( -0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 391.05 +24.85 +6.79
Reliance 1,319.95 +0.95 +0.07
Yes Bank 377.30 +6.70 +1.81
Axis Bank 666.30 +6.25 +0.95
SBI 309.45 +4.10 +1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 390.70 +24.55 +6.70
Adani Enterpris 226.20 -3.00 -1.31
Axis Bank 666.15 +5.55 +0.84
Reliance 1,320.00 +1.80 +0.14
SBI 309.25 +4.30 +1.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 673.00 +18.85 +2.88
Yes Bank 377.10 +6.50 +1.75
SBI 309.60 +4.25 +1.39
ONGC 177.05 +2.45 +1.40
Vedanta 233.00 +2.70 +1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 376.90 +5.55 +1.49
ONGC 176.90 +2.35 +1.35
SBI 309.25 +4.30 +1.41
Vedanta 233.15 +2.75 +1.19
Tata Steel 596.55 +7.20 +1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 287.00 -7.70 -2.61
IndusInd Bank 1,913.00 -20.65 -1.07
Eicher Motors 28,400.00 -277.95 -0.97
Infosys 1,412.25 -12.45 -0.87
HDFC Bank 2,075.35 -19.50 -0.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 287.60 -7.05 -2.39
HDFC Bank 2,074.75 -22.15 -1.06
IndusInd Bank 1,913.65 -19.75 -1.02
NTPC 166.90 -1.35 -0.80
Infosys 1,413.00 -11.35 -0.80
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 19
    SILVER
  • 22
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 50
Loading...