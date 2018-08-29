English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rupee Falls by 22 Paise to 70.32 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
On Tuesday, the local currency had bounced back in a tepid fashion from the record closing low, gaining 6 paise to end at 70.10 against the US currency.
(Image for representation only)
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 22 paise to 70.32 against the US dollar on Wednesday, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.
Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers and dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose nearly 100 points to hit another record of 38,989.65, and Nifty too hit a peak of 11,751.05, up 12.55 points or 0.11 per cent.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
