English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Falls for 6th Session, Down 4 Paise Against Dollar
Forex dealers said, sustained demand for the American currency from importers and dollar strength against other currencies overseas, bolstered by rising US bond yields, weighed on the domestic unit.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: Falling for the sixth consecutive session, the rupee weakened by 4 paise to 66.16 against the US dollar in opening trade at the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday, amid foreign capital outflows.
Forex dealers said, sustained demand for the American currency from importers and dollar strength against other currencies overseas, bolstered by rising US bond yields, weighed on the domestic unit.
On Friday, the rupee had crashed below the key 66 level to close at a 13-month low of 66.12 against the US currency, hit by a resurgent dollar, firming crude prices and a more hawkish tone of the Reserve Bank.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 78.11 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 34,493.69 in early trade.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 21.02 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.
Also Watch
Forex dealers said, sustained demand for the American currency from importers and dollar strength against other currencies overseas, bolstered by rising US bond yields, weighed on the domestic unit.
On Friday, the rupee had crashed below the key 66 level to close at a 13-month low of 66.12 against the US currency, hit by a resurgent dollar, firming crude prices and a more hawkish tone of the Reserve Bank.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 78.11 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 34,493.69 in early trade.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 21.02 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,400.00
|-8.65
|-0.25
|Hindalco
|235.85
|-19.75
|-7.73
|Yes Bank
|327.50
|+14.45
|+4.62
|Reliance
|954.00
|+18.00
|+1.92
|GNFC
|468.80
|+39.00
|+9.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GNFC
|468.80
|+38.85
|+9.04
|Indiabulls Vent
|424.30
|+34.55
|+8.86
|Hindalco
|235.75
|-20.00
|-7.82
|TCS
|3,401.00
|-14.20
|-0.42
|Yes Bank
|327.20
|+14.15
|+4.52
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|327.40
|+14.35
|+4.58
|ICICI Bank
|285.55
|+6.15
|+2.20
|Lupin
|828.10
|+16.25
|+2.00
|Reliance
|953.85
|+17.85
|+1.91
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,170.75
|+35.20
|+1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|327.35
|+14.30
|+4.57
|ICICI Bank
|285.55
|+6.00
|+2.15
|Reliance
|952.25
|+17.10
|+1.83
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,172.40
|+38.55
|+1.81
|Adani Ports
|391.55
|+6.30
|+1.64
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|235.80
|-19.80
|-7.75
|Vedanta
|297.40
|-7.65
|-2.51
|Wipro
|291.30
|-6.05
|-2.03
|Tech Mahindra
|689.00
|-13.00
|-1.85
|Tata Steel
|596.70
|-9.90
|-1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|291.50
|-5.35
|-1.80
|Tata Steel
|597.05
|-8.65
|-1.43
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,156.75
|-13.85
|-1.18
|Infosys
|1,171.20
|-12.15
|-1.03
|Bharti Airtel
|400.20
|-3.45
|-0.85
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- US Soldier Becomes World's First Penis Transplant Receiver, Was Injured in Afghanistan
- On a High After CWG Success, Sharath Kamal Hopes for India's Best Show at World Championships
- Ford Freestyle Launching in India on June 26, Will it be Priced Under Rs 6 Lakh?
- More Rape Cases Being Reported Is A Good Thing: Naseeruddin Shah
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes