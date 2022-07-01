Rupee Falls to a Record Low of 79.12 Against US Dollar; More Pain Ahead?

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low on Friday amid a strengthening dollar and a continuous outflow of foreign funds from the local market and rising global crude oil prices. The domestic currency tumbled to a fresh all-time low of 79.12 (provisional) against the US dollar. The currency has lost nearly 6 per cent in the current financial year.

“Going forward, we might see the Rupee spot depreciating towards 80.5/81 levels by the year-end, owing to the widening of twin deficits,” said Jigar Trivedi, research analyst, commodities & currencies fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

“Rising crude oil prices might continue to weigh down on the net importer’s trade deficit, after rising to a record high deficit of $24.29 billion in May. Meanwhile, narrowing interest rate differentials amid hawkish central banks across the horizon with the US Federal Reserve ready to hike 75 bps in July might amplify the capital outflows, adding pressure on capital account. Though RBI might intervene in the forex markets to curb the losses, it’s unlikely to draw a line in the sand, as fundamentals remain weak,” said Jigar Trivedi – Research Analyst, commodities & currencies fundamental, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

