Rupee Furthers Gains by 25 Paise to 69.64 Against the US Dollar in Early Trade
In line with equities, the forex market sentiment has also been boosted by sustained fund inflows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the last few sessions.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened its gains by 25 paise to 69.64 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and weaker greenback against key rival currencies overseas.
Besides, selling of US dollar by exporters and banks also propelled rupee higher.
The US dollar index -- a measure of the value of the American currency relative to a basket of key foreign currencies -- was lower by 0.17 per cent at 97.012.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 69.73 against the US dollar and advanced to 69.64, showing a rise of 25 paise over the previous close.
