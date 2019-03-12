LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Furthers Gains by 25 Paise to 69.64 Against the US Dollar in Early Trade

In line with equities, the forex market sentiment has also been boosted by sustained fund inflows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the last few sessions.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Furthers Gains by 25 Paise to 69.64 Against the US Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened its gains by 25 paise to 69.64 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows and weaker greenback against key rival currencies overseas.

Besides, selling of US dollar by exporters and banks also propelled rupee higher.

The US dollar index -- a measure of the value of the American currency relative to a basket of key foreign currencies -- was lower by 0.17 per cent at 97.012.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened at 69.73 against the US dollar and advanced to 69.64, showing a rise of 25 paise over the previous close.

In line with equities, the forex market sentiment has also been boosted by sustained fund inflows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in the last few sessions.

FIIs bought equities worth a net Rs 3,810.60 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,955.55 crore, provisional data showed.

Analysts said that foreign funds poured money in domestic equity market by pricing in the second term for the incumbent NDA government.

Lok Sabha polls will be held over seven phases, beginning April 11, followed by counting of votes on May 23.

On Monday, the Indian currency advanced by 25 paise to close at 69.89 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.39 per cent to quote at USD 66.84 per barrel. Oil prices rose on account of healthy demand and output cuts led by producer group OPEC.

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged 303.92 points to 37,358.02 in opening trade on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty was 91.35 points higher at 11,259.40.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,494.64 +440.54 ( +1.19%)

NIFTY 50

11,296.80 +128.75 ( +1.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,327.00 1.76
ICICI Bank 388.00 3.23
Larsen 1,399.95 3.97
IndusInd Bank 1,528.00 0.88
Bharti Airtel 350.60 5.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Info Edge 1,847.85 2.59
Reliance 1,326.35 1.95
ICICI Bank 387.80 3.17
Larsen 1,400.00 3.88
Kotak Mahindra 1,262.40 1.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 350.60 5.03
Larsen 1,400.00 3.97
ICICI Bank 388.00 3.23
Power Grid Corp 199.35 2.60
Sun Pharma 469.30 2.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 351.20 5.24
Larsen 1,400.00 3.88
ICICI Bank 387.80 3.17
Power Grid Corp 199.30 2.52
Sun Pharma 469.00 2.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,800.45 -0.51
ONGC 152.50 -0.33
Infosys 708.05 -0.45
Tech Mahindra 804.00 -0.39
Bharti Infratel 320.95 0.39
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,800.90 -0.48
Infosys 708.00 -0.51
Bajaj Auto 2,991.20 -0.44
ONGC 152.70 -0.20
NTPC 151.75 -0.16
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram