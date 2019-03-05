LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Gains 11 Paise to 70.81 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee Friday had weakened by 20 paise to close at 70.92 against the US dollar. The domestic forex market and equity market were closed Monday on account of Mahashivratri.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Gains 11 Paise to 70.81 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 70.81 against the US dollar in opening trade Tuesday, driven by weakening of the greenback in overseas markets and fresh foreign inflows.

The rupee opened weak at 70.95 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground and touched 70.81 amid a weak opening in domestic equities, displaying gains of 11 paise over its last close.

Forex dealers said, selling of the American currency by exporters supported the rupee.

The rupee Friday had weakened by 20 paise to close at 70.92 against the US dollar.

The domestic forex market and equity market were closed Monday on account of Mahashivratri.

Forex traders said, fresh foreign fund inflows and easing crude prices also supported the rupee.

Meanwhile, foreign investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 198.38 crore on a net basis Friday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased 0.49 per cent to USD 65.35 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 42.42 points, or 0.12 per cent to quote at 36,012.39 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 10,847.45, down by 16.05 points, or 0.15 per cent.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,127.09 +63.28 ( +0.18%)

NIFTY 50

10,892.90 +29.40 ( +0.27%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 194.20 7.71
Indiabulls Hsg 711.80 5.94
Yes Bank 239.25 0.69
Reliance 1,226.05 0.00
Axis Bank 713.65 1.60
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finserv 6,483.55 0.62
Tata Motors 194.50 8.00
Bharti Airtel 305.60 -0.47
Yes Bank 239.00 0.67
Indiabulls Hsg 711.05 5.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 194.80 8.04
Indiabulls Hsg 712.00 5.97
HPCL 245.55 5.52
BPCL 357.55 3.32
Hero Motocorp 2,757.00 3.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 194.50 8.00
Hero Motocorp 2,758.85 3.19
Coal India 238.10 2.45
NTPC 146.10 2.17
ONGC 152.05 2.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 811.35 -2.46
Wipro 369.90 -1.54
Larsen 1,292.00 -1.26
Zee Entertain 481.45 -1.01
Infosys 735.00 -0.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,292.20 -1.26
Infosys 734.85 -0.85
HUL 1,722.20 -0.73
Bharti Airtel 305.60 -0.47
HDFC Bank 2,074.10 -0.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram