Rupee Gains 12 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Session

The domestic unit had ended flat at 64.97 against the US dollar in a quiet range-bound trade on Friday as local equities consolidated their recovery momentum.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
Representative image.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 12 paise to 64.85 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday on fresh selling of the greenback by banks and exporters.

Besides, a higher opening of the domestic equity market and weakness in the dollar against other global currencies, following data that showed the US economy created the least number of jobs in six months in March, supported the rupee, forex dealers said.

The domestic unit had ended flat at 64.97 against the US dollar in a quiet range-bound trade on Friday as local equities consolidated their recovery momentum.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 44.26 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 33,671.23 in early trade

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
