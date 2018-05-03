English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Gains 13 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas after the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes this year, supported the rupee.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee firmed by 13 paise to 66.53 against the dollar in early trade today on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks.
Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas after the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes this year, supported the rupee.
The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent last night but noted that inflation was nearing its 2 percent target rate after years of remaining undesirably low.
The US central bank is gradually tightening credit to control inflation against the backdrop of a tight job market, a resilient economy and a pickup in consumer prices.
The rupee yesterday virtually ended steady at 66.66 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 80.89 points, or 0.22 percent, to 35,257.31 in opening trade today.
Also Watch
Forex dealers said weakness in the dollar against some other currencies overseas after the US Federal Reserve reaffirmed the outlook for more rate hikes this year, supported the rupee.
The Fed kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent last night but noted that inflation was nearing its 2 percent target rate after years of remaining undesirably low.
The US central bank is gradually tightening credit to control inflation against the backdrop of a tight job market, a resilient economy and a pickup in consumer prices.
The rupee yesterday virtually ended steady at 66.66 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 80.89 points, or 0.22 percent, to 35,257.31 in opening trade today.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|121.45
|+10.80
|+9.76
|Interglobe Avi
|1,206.05
|-136.80
|-10.19
|HDFC
|1,922.70
|+12.10
|+0.63
|HCL Tech
|925.70
|-74.80
|-7.48
|TCS
|3,481.85
|-17.90
|-0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|121.45
|+10.80
|+9.76
|HDFC
|1,922.90
|+12.40
|+0.65
|Interglobe Avi
|1,205.80
|-142.45
|-10.57
|SpiceJet
|123.80
|-8.10
|-6.14
|Just Dial
|382.05
|-25.25
|-6.20
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|536.00
|+20.80
|+4.04
|Bharti Infratel
|324.95
|+11.15
|+3.55
|NTPC
|174.30
|+3.90
|+2.29
|Tata Steel
|585.45
|+10.95
|+1.91
|Axis Bank
|533.40
|+9.65
|+1.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|534.50
|+18.95
|+3.68
|NTPC
|174.40
|+3.95
|+2.32
|Tata Steel
|585.65
|+10.60
|+1.84
|Axis Bank
|532.40
|+8.95
|+1.71
|ICICI Bank
|281.80
|+4.70
|+1.70
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|925.70
|-74.80
|-7.48
|UPL
|707.90
|-25.50
|-3.48
|Eicher Motors
|29,878.40
|-643.85
|-2.11
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,271.95
|-26.10
|-2.01
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,233.55
|-23.30
|-1.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|270.15
|-5.35
|-1.94
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,233.40
|-23.85
|-1.90
|Larsen
|1,380.25
|-21.35
|-1.52
|Infosys
|1,181.85
|-15.95
|-1.33
|Asian Paints
|1,206.50
|-15.25
|-1.25
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 Listed on HDFC Bank's SmartBuy Website With Image, Complete Specifications
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- All-New Mini Countryman Launched in India for Rs 32.90 Lakh
- Breach of Trust, Unfortunate: National Award Winners Express Dissent Over President Not Felicitating All Winners