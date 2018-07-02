GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Gains 13 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

On Friday, the rupee had gained 33 paise to 68.46 against the US dollar, in line with a big relief rally in domestic equities.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2018, 9:52 AM IST
Illustration photo of an India Rupee note.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 13 paise to 68.33 against the dollar in early trade on Monday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid higher opening in the domestic equity market.

Forex dealers said a higher opening of the domestic equity market supported the rupee but the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas capped the gains.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 121.74 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 35,545.22, in opening trade on Monday.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
