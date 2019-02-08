LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Gains 13 Paise to 71.32 Against Dollar in Early Trade After RBI Rate Cut

At the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review on Thursday the RBI surprisingly reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent and also changed the policy stance to 'neutral' from the earlier 'calibrated tightening'.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Gains 13 Paise to 71.32 Against Dollar in Early Trade After RBI Rate Cut
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee on Friday appreciated by 13 paise to 71.32 against the US dollar in early trade after the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate and changed its policy stance to 'neutral'.

Force traders said the surprise rate cut by the RBI, weakening of the US dollar as against other currencies overseas and easing crude prices supported the local unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened higher at 71.37 then gained further ground to touch 71.32 against the US dollar, showing a gain of 13 paise over its previous closing.

The rupee on Thursday appreciated by 11 paise to close at 71.45 against the US dollar.

At the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review on Thursday the RBI surprisingly reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent and also changed the policy stance to 'neutral' from the earlier 'calibrated tightening'.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at USD 62.33 per barrel, lower by 0.57 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 418.01 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 294.11 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a weaker note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 36,808.80, down 162.29 points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading up by 45.50 points at 11,023.90.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,731.58 -239.51 ( -0.65%)

NIFTY 50

10,998.75 -70.65 ( -0.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 149.20 -18.40
Reliance Infra 118.55 7.14
Rel Capital 132.30 13.86
Reliance 1,284.70 -0.44
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,075.50 -0.21
Tata Motors 149.35 -18.34
Indiabulls Hsg 625.25 -4.21
Reliance Infra 118.70 7.13
Reliance 1,281.90 -0.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 319.80 4.56
Cipla 542.50 1.80
BPCL 344.35 1.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,296.25 0.91
Yes Bank 177.50 0.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,293.80 0.81
HCL Tech 1,067.60 0.62
Infosys 766.65 0.43
Yes Bank 177.45 0.40
IndusInd Bank 1,516.50 0.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 149.20 -18.40
Indiabulls Hsg 624.85 -4.22
Grasim 723.55 -3.88
Eicher Motors 21,173.95 -3.33
Vedanta 159.00 -2.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 149.35 -18.34
Vedanta 159.30 -2.54
M&M 690.00 -1.65
Larsen 1,280.00 -1.55
ICICI Bank 353.40 -1.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram